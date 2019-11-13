More Sports:

November 13, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111319Swoop Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Swoop.

After a two-game winning streak followed by a bye week that yielded a Dallas Cowboys loss, the Philadelphia Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with a share of the NFC East lead, when they'll take on the New England Patri*ts.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles now the favorites to win the division? Did wins over the Bills and Bears give the fan base a false positive? Will the front office's lack of activity at the trade deadline end up biting them? What are some of the key matchups on Sunday against the Pats, and can the Eagles win enough of them to pull off an upset?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved