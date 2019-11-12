Eagles' Week 12 matchup with Seahawks bumped from Sunday Night Football

The Eagles will still face the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12, but they'll play under sunlight instead of spotlights.

The NFL announced Tuesday evening that the Eagles-Seahawks showdown has been bumped from Sunday Night Football, in lieu of a Packers-49ers showdown that will feature prominently in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed:

And, instead of placing the Eagles-Seahawks game in a still-premier 4:25 slot, the league bumped it all the way down to 1 p.m., opting instead to give a Cowboys-Patriots matchup the 4:25 time slot.

Interestingly, when PhillyVoice's Michael Tanenbaum wrote about the possibility of Eagles-Seahawks getting bumped out of SNF just three weeks ago, he laid out a way the Eagles could hold on to the prime time window:

"For all we know, the Eagles could get on a roll and take down each of their next two opponents before heading into the bye week. That would put them at 5-4 before meeting New England at home, and by then a decision about the Seahawks game would already have been made."

The Eagles, of course, did take down both the Bills and the Bears heading into their bye week. Neither victory was terribly convincing, however, which likely helped bump the league towards a far more appealing matchup.

For me, this is an all-around victory. Prime time games are fun, but putting the Eagles in a normal 1 p.m. game takes a little bit of the "all eyes on me" pressure that comes with Sunday Night Football.

Plus, bringing a West Coast team to the East Coast and making them play in the earliest possible Sunday window is a bonus. Maybe Russell Wilson will oversleep!

In any case, the Eagles first have to play the Patriots in Week 11 before they worry about the Seahawks, and then turn their attention to the budding NFC East division race. Sports are happening, and fast.

