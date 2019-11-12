Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the 10th week of the 2019 regular season:

Most important game left: Dec. 22 vs. Cowboys The Eagles and Cowboys are tied atop the NFC East at 5-4, and there's a real possibility this game will decide the division. The Cowboys currently have the advantage in the head-to-head and divisional-record tiebreakers, making it all the more important that Philadelphia takes care of business at home against the Cowboys.

#JimmySays: (Checking the Eagles' schedule to see if I agree here)... Yes, confirmed, that is indeed the Eagles' most important remaining game.

One of the biggest surprises of the first half of the season? Scoring points is hard work for the Eagles. Carson Wentz was a buzzy MVP pick entering 2019 (I bow my head in shame), but almost nothing about this offense has been award-worthy so far. Entering Week 10, Philly ranked 14th in points per game, 18th in yards per game, 21st in passing yards per game and 12th in rushing yards per game. The Iggles are the textbook definition of a middling offense, and the numbers back that up. Don't sleep on how much DeSean Jackson's season-wrecking abdominal injury hurt this offense -- he was a playmaker who could keep defenses honest with his home-run ability. One undeniable bright spot? Second-round running back Miles Sanders, who has 641 scrimmage yards through nine weeks. Only Raiders standout Josh Jacobs -- the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite -- has more among first-year pros.

#JimmySays: If by "Don't sleep on how much DeSean Jackson's season-wrecking abdominal injury hurt this offense," you mean, "Without DeSean Jackson, the Eagles have the worst receivers in the NFL," then yes.

Wentz hasn't been elite, and there's certainly room for some criticism of his play, but it's a minor miracle that he has been able to lead this offense to 14th in scoring with the slop at receiver that he's throwing to.

On a side note, Dallas is 8th here. Like, I can get on board with them being higher than the Eagles, but eighth? Over the Chiefs? Lol what?

That cheer you heard on Sunday night? It came from Philadelphia when the Cowboys dropped a home game against the Vikings. Given Dallas’ schedule and the fact that the Cowboys have to come to Philly for the rematch against the Eagles, the road is wide open for the Eagles to rally in the second half and win the NFC East.

#JimmySays: There's really no excuse if they don't. The Eagles are major beneficiaries of a pair of garbage divisional foes in the Giants and Washington team, and the over-hyped Cowboys really aren't that good, even if they smoked the Eagles a few weeks ago.

They come off the bye hoping their momentum carries over. It won't be easy to keep it going with a tough home game against the Patriots.

#JimmySays: Thanks as always for the extraordinary #analysis, CBS.

When last we saw the Eagles in action, Philly was rattling off an impressive win over the Chicago Bears that wasn't as close as the final score would indicate (22-14). In that game, the Eagles allowed just 164 total yards and 10 first downs. The Eagles looked the part of a playoff contender. The week before, Philly looked that much more impressive in dismantling the Bills in Buffalo. The problem is that in the game before that, Philadelphia got shelled in Dallas, surrendering over 400 yards of total offense and committing four turnovers in a 37-10 loss. Whether it's been in the passing game on offense or in the secondary on defense, the Eagles have lacked consistency in 2019. One week they look like the best team in the NFC East. The next they look like paper tigers. With home dates coming up against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks after the bye, the Eagles better find some consistency quickly.

#JimmySays: Eh. Were they impressive against the Bears, though?

Backing the Brinks truck up for a guard often a questionable move ... but giving Brandon Brooks a $54 million extension could be a bargain.

#JimmySays: Congrats to Brooks for the well-deserved extension.

The Eagles had to be thrilled to see the Cowboys fall to the Vikings to put them back in a virtual tie in the division despite their ugly loss in Dallas. Philadelphia needs to have something special prepared to take down New England in Week 11.

#JimmySays: Somehow that line is only 3.5, by the way.

The Eagles’ bye weekend was productive, in that they moved into a first-place tie in the NFC East, thanks to the Cowboys’ loss. Now it’s up to the Eagles to take care of their own business. That’s not easy this Sunday, with the Patriots visiting Lincoln Financial Field.

#JimmySays: Yes, that's been covered.

