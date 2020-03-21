Live NFL free agency updates: Latest rumors on Jason Peters, Zach Ertz, Yannick Ngakoue and more

With lots of decisions left to be made by the Eagles as they slowly roll out their 2020 roster building strategy, we thought it was a good time to check in with three budding rumors as they pertain to the team moving ahead.

Zach Ertz

First up is Ertz, who becomes a free agent after 2021. According to Michael Silver at NFL Network, the Eagles offered Ertz an extension already, which he declined. Silver reported that the deal was bigger than the one Austin Hooper inked with the Browns last week.

Assuming that report is true, what can we glean from it? Well, Ertz will be 30 soon and the Eagles like to lock in their best players earlier rather than later — a tactic we have seen over and over again. Was Ertz unhappy with the money offered?

If so, his abstention from signing makes sense. However, with Dallas Goedert in toe, it may be hard for Ertz to increase his value in subsequent years. It will be interesting to see if the two parties strike a deal this season to avoid his becoming a free agent two springs from now.

Yannick Ngakoue

Despite all the musings from Eagles websites, and from Ngakoue himself, that he wants to be traded and traded to the Eagles after getting tagged in Jacksonville, there doesn't seem to be much there.

Ngakoue is 24, and has the potential to be an All-Pro for years to come. It makes sense that the Jags are not shopping him, even though he seems utterly unhappy with his situation in Jacksonville. The Eagles, who have a stout defensive line as it is, may be happy to kick the tires or take advantage of a buyers market, but don't expect them to surrender any serious assets in pursuit.

Jason Peters

The Eagles let Peters go so he could find a new place to play, without slamming the door shut for a possible return. His replacement, Andre Dillard, appears ready to take over here, but it would be hard to say no to Peters returning to add insurance and experience at the tackle spot.

However, with Tom Brady now networking to try and build a contender in Tampa., a natural landing spot for one of the greatest Eagles of all time seems to be waiting for him.

We'll help keep track of those rumors, and every other as we track the signings and pieces of NFL and Eagles related news all day with our live stream/open thread below:





