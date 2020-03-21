Live NFL free agency updates: Latest rumors on Jason Peters, Zach Ertz, Yannick Ngakoue and more

March 21, 2020
With lots of decisions left to be made by the Eagles as they slowly roll out their 2020 roster building strategy, we thought it was a good time to check in with three budding rumors as they pertain to the team moving ahead.
First up is Ertz, who becomes a free agent after 2021. According to Michael Silver at NFL Network, the Eagles offered Ertz an extension already, which he declined. Silver reported that the deal was bigger than the one Austin Hooper inked with the Browns last week.
Austin Hooper got paid. Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are in line for raises. From earlier on @nflnetwork @wyche89 @RhettNFL pic.twitter.com/bd8WL1qgFE— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 19, 2020
Assuming that report is true, what can we glean from it? Well, Ertz will be 30 soon and the Eagles like to lock in their best players earlier rather than later — a tactic we have seen over and over again. Was Ertz unhappy with the money offered?
If so, his abstention from signing makes sense. However, with Dallas Goedert in toe, it may be hard for Ertz to increase his value in subsequent years. It will be interesting to see if the two parties strike a deal this season to avoid his becoming a free agent two springs from now.
Despite all the musings from Eagles websites, and from Ngakoue himself, that he wants to be traded and traded to the Eagles after getting tagged in Jacksonville, there doesn't seem to be much there.
.@MikeGarafolo says on NFLN nothing going on right now on a Yannick Ngakoue trade, to Philly or anywhere.— Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 19, 2020
Sources I spoke with this AM were under the impression that compensation for Yannick Ngakoue in a trade began with a first-round pick. Or teams in the top half of the round would have to get creative. This is a player who has never had a season w/less than 8.0 sacks— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 19, 2020
The Eagles let Peters go so he could find a new place to play, without slamming the door shut for a possible return. His replacement, Andre Dillard, appears ready to take over here, but it would be hard to say no to Peters returning to add insurance and experience at the tackle spot.
However, with Tom Brady now networking to try and build a contender in Tampa., a natural landing spot for one of the greatest Eagles of all time seems to be waiting for him.
Just mentioned on @SportsCenter , the guy I could see making sense for the #Buccaneers to sign is OT Jason Peters if he is willing and wanting to move to RT. Immediate upgrade, buys them time to develop his long term replacement. Something to keep an eye on. 😏— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 21, 2020
We'll help keep track of those rumors, and every other as we track the signings and pieces of NFL and Eagles related news all day with our live stream/open thread below:
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports