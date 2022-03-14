LIVE NFL free agent tracker: Will Eagles pounce on WR JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The Eagles are going to sign or draft a wide receiver one way or another to help Jalen Hurts this coming season, and a few reports have linked the Birds with former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster as free agency approaches.

The former star pass catcher battled injuries last year, and on a one-year prove-it deal worth $8 million he only caught 15 balls for 129 yards. In his prior four seasons in Pittsburgh, the former second round pick averaged 932 yards, 77 catches and 6.5 touchdowns per season. He could be the perfect No. 2 wideout alongside Devonta Smith, if the price is right, and if he is fully healthy and returns to form.

Smith-Schuster's signing would be a bit of a gamble but the reward could be worth it. There are a lot of other receivers to keep an eye on from an Eagles lens, ranging from the Cardinals' Christian Kirk to the Jaguars' D.J. Chark.

As the free agent market develops — starting at noon today with the opening of the legal tampering window — be sure to check back in this space or follow below with our live Eagles free agent thread and open stream. We'll be updating regularly over the next week with developments that impact the Eagles.

