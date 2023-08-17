Live updates/open thread: Browns at Eagles, preseason game No. 2

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their first game (sort of) in front of the hometown fans Thursday night, as the Cleveland Browns are in town for preseason game No. 2, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

Once again, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because... um... 🤷‍♂️. But there should be plenty to watch:

Will Nakobe Dean play?

What can we overreact to about the running backs?

Can Sydney Brown continue to make a push to be a starter?

Can Tanner McKee continue to play well? What might have been in an alternate universe in which the Eagles traded for Deshaun Watson?

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section, and stay tuned for live updates and highlights as we go.

LIVE UPDATES...

• 9:12 p.m.: A Mariota sack while looking for a shot downfield takes us into halftime. Not much doing offensively for either side as the Browns lead it 8-3. You can check out Shamus Clancy's first-half observations HERE.

• 9:01 p.m.: A Trey Sermon fumble in Eagles territory turns back around into a Cleveland field goal. 8-3 Browns with time winding down in the first half.

• 8:49 p.m.: Nolan Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus are both questionable to return with shoulder injuries. McPhearson (ankle) is out.



• 8:42 p.m.: Browns tack on a field goal to take a 5-3 lead with just over six minutes left in the half. Neither offense doing much so far tonight.

• 8:38 p.m.: The Eagles' injuries halfway through the second quarter:

Zaccheaus is back on the sideline, however.

• 8:28 p.m.: Zech McPhearson is also down after batting a pass that nearly got intercepted by defensive tackle Kentavius Street. He needed help off the field, unable to put much weight on his right leg.



• 8:23 p.m.: Nolan Smith chases down Anthony Schwartz on a reverse and drags him down, but a collision with Kelee Ringo trying to complete the tackle leaves Smith favoring his shoulder as the rookie edge rusher heads to the medical tent.

• 8:15 p.m.: After Rashaad Penny broke for a 16-yard run, Mariota overthrows Grant Calcaterra over the middle and gets picked off by Cleveland safety Ronnie Hickman. Mariota's accuracy has been spotty tonight.

• 8:12 p.m.: The Browns run a pitch on 2nd and 10 from their own 10, and after John Kelly made it six yards up, Sydney Brown was there to hit him like a freight train. The drive would go on to be a three-and-out for Cleveland.

• 8:04 p.m.: Marcus Mariota and the Eagles' second-string offense took over at their own 28 and made it far enough downfield for Jake Elliott to hit on a 56-yard field goal to go up 3-2 late in the first quarter. Kenny Gainwell broke a decent run for 8 yards, and Mariota connected with Greg Ward on a post for 14 yards. On the whole, the drive went 34 yards on nine plays.

• 7:56 p.m.: Defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter didn't come back out for the Eagles' second defensive series. It looks like their work for the night is done.

• 7:52 p.m.: But pinned way back at their own 2 yard line from the fumble recovery, a run play for Kenny Gainwell breaks down and he gets tackled in the end zone. Safety. Browns go up 2-0.

• 7:48 p.m.: What was becoming a rough first series for Dean turned around quickly. After getting pushed outside trying to stop the run, then getting flagged for unnecessary roughness when he launched at a sliding Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Dean stripped the ball loose from running back John Kelly on 1st and goal to swing possession over to the Eagles. Dean was amped, and was so was head coach Nick Sirianni as Dean made his way back to the sideline.

• 7:37 p.m.: We're underway down at the Linc. Eagles kick off to start. The bulk of the starters are out, but Nakobe Dean is dressed and getting time at linebacker.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader