Live updates / open thread: Cowboys 7, Eagles 0

The 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles suffered a bad blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and have faced a rough week of scrutiny in its aftermath. One way to quiet the quiet the critics would be to beat the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys on the road and complete a regular season sweep of their most worthy divisional adversary.



Both teams will head into this matchup very healthy. No Eagles or Cowboys players on their 53-man rosters have injury designations, though they do both have some important players on injured reserve. The Cowboys will have the advantage of three extra days of rest, as their last game was played on a Thursday, 10 days ago. You can find the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Cowboys' offense is playing at a very high level, as Dak Prescott has 21 TDs vs. 2 INTs in his last seven games. Meanwhile, the Eagles' pass defense has struggled in recent weeks. Sean Desai must have a better gameplan for WR CeeDee Lamb than he had Week 9, when Lamb went off with 11 catches for 191 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles need to get a strong performance from Jalen Hurts, who simply did not see the field very well against the 49ers last weekend.

For the second straight week, the Eagles are underdogs, this time by 3.5 points. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

