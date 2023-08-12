More Sports:

August 12, 2023

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

Come chat about the Eagles-Ravens preseason opener and see live updates.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Nick-Sirianni-1088.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field during practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 6, 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener tonight at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

In his press conference on Thursday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because... um... 🤷‍♂️. It's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch:

  1. How will first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith look in their rookie debuts?
  2. Can Nakobe Dean stand out after a quiet camp?
  3. Will one of the three safeties vying for a starting spot opposite Reed Blankenship separate from the crowd?
  4. What receiver will become the next Na Brown?
  5. And of course... the punters.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section, and stay tuned for live updates and highlights as we go.

LIVE UPDATES...

7:20 p.m.: The first drive of the Eagles' preseason ends in a 45-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. 3-0, Birds.

7:19 p.m.: Welcome to the Marcus Mariota show:

7:16 p.m.: D'Andre Swift with a nice cut and a big run early.

6:50 p.m.: No starters tonight. It'll be a good look at the second- and third-stringers.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

As SEPTA workers begin mandated safety training, riders should expect delays
SEPTA Safety Trainings

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Eagles

Eagles preseason over/unders: Will Marcus Mariota stand out against the Ravens?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Marcus-Mariota-0456.jpg

Books

Questlove writing book about hip-hop history, plans to release it in 2024
Questlove Book Hip Hop History

Festivals

See creepy-crawlies up close during Bug Fest at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences
bug fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved