Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener tonight at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

In his press conference on Thursday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because... um... 🤷‍♂️. It's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch:

How will first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith look in their rookie debuts? Can Nakobe Dean stand out after a quiet camp? Will one of the three safeties vying for a starting spot opposite Reed Blankenship separate from the crowd? What receiver will become the next Na Brown? And of course... the punters.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section, and stay tuned for live updates and highlights as we go.



LIVE UPDATES...

• 7:20 p.m.: The first drive of the Eagles' preseason ends in a 45-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. 3-0, Birds.

• 7:19 p.m.: Welcome to the Marcus Mariota show:

• 7:16 p.m.: D'Andre Swift with a nice cut and a big run early.

• 6:50 p.m.: No starters tonight. It'll be a good look at the second- and third-stringers.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader