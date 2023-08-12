Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

August 12, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener tonight at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.
In his press conference on Thursday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because... um... 🤷♂️. It's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch:
• 7:20 p.m.: The first drive of the Eagles' preseason ends in a 45-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. 3-0, Birds.
• 7:19 p.m.: Welcome to the Marcus Mariota show:
This has pretty much been the Marcus Mariota experience throughout camp. Makes some plays (especially with his legs), also misses makeable throws.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 12, 2023
• 7:16 p.m.: D'Andre Swift with a nice cut and a big run early.
.@DAndreSwift getting busy in his first action with the @Eagles— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
• 6:50 p.m.: No starters tonight. It'll be a good look at the second- and third-stringers.
Nick Sirianni tells @RossTuckerNFL that the Eagles’ starters aren’t playing against the Ravens tonight in part because of the team having joint training camp practices against the Browns so close on Monday and Tuesday.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 12, 2023
