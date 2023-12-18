Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Seahawks

The 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles suffered blowout losses in each of their last two games, after which they demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai and installed Matt Patricia as the new defensive play caller. A win over their Week 15 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, would be a temporary deodorant. A loss would severely damage any chances the Eagles have of earning the 1 seed in the NFC, and will no doubt thrust the city into a full-on football panic.

Both teams in this matchup have ailing quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts was sick enough that he flew out to Seattle separately from the team, so as not to infect any other teammates. He is expected to play. Geno Smith, meanwhile, was considered a "longshot" to play due to a lingering groin injury. He didn't take warmups and Seattle backup Drew Lock was out taking first-team reps UPDATE: Lock is starting. You can find the Eagles-Seahawks inactives HERE.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Seahawks have a trio of talented wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Eagles' pass defense has been a mess of late, and they'll have to figure out how to cover on the back end without Darius Slay. The Eagles do have matchup advantages in their favor, however, notably their defensive line against the Seahawks' very young offensive line.

The Eagles are 3.5-point road favorites. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader