Live updates, open thread: Giants 3, Eagles 3

The 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles have won five of seven games, and have legitimate playoff aspirations, while their Week 16 opponent, the 4-10 New York Giants, are long since dead and buried. Still, the Eagles cannot take the Giants lightly, since they lost to this trash team a few weeks ago in Jalen Hurts' worst game as a professional quarterback.



Heading into Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team, though they'll be playing on a short week after the NFL needlessly postponed their Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Conversely, the New York Giants have a slew of players on injured reserve, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as some players on the COVID list. You can find the final Eagles-Giants injury report here.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Nick Sirianni cannot forget what has the Eagles in playoff contention, which is running the football. In Week 12, the Eagles ran it all over the Giants' defense, even when they knew it was coming, but at times, Sirianni went away from what was working, which helped cost the Birds the game. On Sunday they must not forget to run the damn ball.

The Eagles are 10.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 16 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

