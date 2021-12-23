Heading into Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team, though they'll be playing on a short week after the NFL needlessly postponed their Week 15 game from Sunday to Tuesday. Conversely, the New York Giants have a slew of players on injured reserve, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as some players on the COVID list.

Here is the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Thursday's report:

Player Injury *Wed **Thurs Fri Status LT Jordan Mailata Ankle DNP DNP RB Miles Sanders Quad DNP DNP DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP Full QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited Limited RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited Full RB Jordan Howard Knee Limited Full C Jason Kelce Rest DNP Full TE Jack Stoll Knee Limited Limited *The Eagles didn't practice on Wednesday. Estimates only.

**The Eagles had a walk through on Thursday. Estimates only.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton.

COVID list

LG Landon Dickerson LT Andre Dillard OL Le'Raven Clark DE Ryan Kerrigan

The most noteworthy player here, of course, is Dickerson, who did not play against Washington. Sua Opeat filled in, and played reasonably well enough.





Thursday's report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status OG Ben Bredeson Ankle DNP DNP RB Gary Brightwell Neck DNP Limited DE Leonard Williams Triceps Limited Limited LT Andrew Thomas Ankle Limited Limited RB Saquon Barkley Ankle Limited Limited TE Kyle Rudolph Ankle Limited Limited FB Cullen Gillaspia Shin Limited Limited DL Austin Johnson Foot Limited Limited

Thursday: Williams is probably the Giants' best defensive player, so his progress will be worth following. Thomas is the other player to watch, as he is probably the best starter on a dreadful Giants offensive line. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.