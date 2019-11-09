More Sports:

November 09, 2019

Live updates/open thread: NFL Week 10 Sunday games

By Jimmy Kempski
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gets off a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during last season's matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Eagles are on their bye this week, which give Philly fans plenty of time to sit back and take in the rest of the NFL action. 

Here's a look at what's on tap in Week 10:

Early games:

  1. Lions at Bears
  2. Ravens at Bengals
  3. Bills at Browns
  4. Chiefs at Titans
  5. Falcons at Saints
  6. Giants "at" Jets
  7. Cardinals at Bucs

Later games:

  1. Panthers at Packers
  2. Rams at Steelers
  3. Dolphins at Colts

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Vikings at Cowboys

Monday Night Football: 

  1. Seahawks at 49ers
According to 506sports.com, the Philadelphia region will have the Bears-Lions game on CBS at 1:00 p.m., with Giants-Jets on FOX. The late game, on FOX, will be Panthers-Packers for much of the area. That is, if you don't have the Red Zone channel or a local bar.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

