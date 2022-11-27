More Sports:

November 27, 2022

Live updates / open thread, Week 12: Eagles 34, Packers 23

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Birdman-Chug-Packers-Week-12-NFL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

This Bird's for you.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a little bit of a funk after three shaky performances against the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts. Despite their slump, the Birds managed to win two of those three games, and still have the best record in the NFL, at 9-1.

The Eagles had good luck on the injury front through the first half of the season, but the injury bug has bitten them of late, as a number of important players have landed on injured reserve, most notably TE Dallas Goedert, CB Avonte Maddox, and DT Jordan Davis. The Packers listed 15 players on their initial injury report this week, and their best rusher is on injured reserve. Oh, and Aaron Rodgers is playing with a broken thumb. You can find the full Eagles-Packers injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Packers are likely to try to run the ball with their talented running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Texans, Commanders, and Colts each had varying success against the Eagles' run defense the last three weeks, though Jonathan Gannon seemed to finally come up with some answers for that approach last Sunday in Indy. To be determined if the Eagles' run defense is fixed.

The Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly D.A. Larry Krasner's impeachment trial in the Pa. Senate set to begin in January
Larry Krasner Impeachment Trial

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Prevention

Nearly half of young people listen to music too loudly; here's how to safely use headphones
Safe headphone volume

Phillies

Who should be the Phillies' DH while Bryce Harper is out?
Kyle-Schwarber-Nick-Castellanos-Phillies_112522_USAT

Lifestyle

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
McGillins Ivy and Joseph

Food & Drink

Tinsel, Philly's popular Christmas pop-up bar, adds holiday light show with augmented reality this year
Tinsel Christmas Bar

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved