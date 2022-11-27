Live updates / open thread, Week 12: Eagles 34, Packers 23

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a little bit of a funk after three shaky performances against the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts. Despite their slump, the Birds managed to win two of those three games, and still have the best record in the NFL, at 9-1.

The Eagles had good luck on the injury front through the first half of the season, but the injury bug has bitten them of late, as a number of important players have landed on injured reserve, most notably TE Dallas Goedert, CB Avonte Maddox, and DT Jordan Davis. The Packers listed 15 players on their initial injury report this week, and their best rusher is on injured reserve. Oh, and Aaron Rodgers is playing with a broken thumb. You can find the full Eagles-Packers injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Packers are likely to try to run the ball with their talented running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The Texans, Commanders, and Colts each had varying success against the Eagles' run defense the last three weeks, though Jonathan Gannon seemed to finally come up with some answers for that approach last Sunday in Indy. To be determined if the Eagles' run defense is fixed.



The Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

