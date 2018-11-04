Live updates/open thread: Eagles bye week Sunday, Week 9

With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up on their much needed bye week, Birds fans will have a stress-free weekend of NFL football. Well, mostly. The Eagles sit at 4-4, a game and a half behind the Washington Redskins, who play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Here's a snapshot of the NFC heading into this weekend's slate of games:

NFC Record Conf record Div record Rams (1) 8-0 5-0 3-0 Saints (2) 6-1 4-1 1-1 Redskins (3) 5-2 5-1 1-0 Panthers (5) 5-2 3-2 0-1 Bears (4) 4-3 3-1 0-1 Seahawks (6) 4-3 3-2 1-1 Vikings 4-3-1 3-2-1 0-0-1 Eagles 4-4 2-3 1-0 Packers 3-3-1 2-3-1 1-1-1 Falcons 3-4 3-2 2-1 Buccaneers 3-4 2-2 1-1 Cowboys 3-4 2-3 1-1 Lions 3-4 1-3 1-0 Cardinals 2-6 2-5 2-2 49ers 1-7 1-5 0-3 Giants 1-7 0-6 0-3





In case you missed our Week 9 picks, you can find them here. Here is today's slate of games:

Early games

Falcons at Redskins

Bears at Bills

Chiefs at Browns

Jets at Dolphins

Lions at Vikings

Buccaneers at Panthers

Steelers at Ravens

Late afternoon games

Texans at Broncos

Chargers at Seahawks

Rams at Saints



Sunday Night Football

Packers at Patriots



Monday Night Football

Titans at Cowboys



Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below: