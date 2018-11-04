Live updates/open thread: Eagles bye week Sunday, Week 9

November 04, 2018
With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up on their much needed bye week, Birds fans will have a stress-free weekend of NFL football. Well, mostly. The Eagles sit at 4-4, a game and a half behind the Washington Redskins, who play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Here's a snapshot of the NFC heading into this weekend's slate of games:
|NFC
|Record
|Conf record
|Div record
|Rams (1)
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Saints (2)
|6-1
|4-1
|1-1
|Redskins (3)
|5-2
|5-1
|1-0
|Panthers (5)
|5-2
|3-2
|0-1
|Bears (4)
|4-3
|3-1
|0-1
|Seahawks (6)
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Vikings
|4-3-1
|3-2-1
|0-0-1
|Eagles
|4-4
|2-3
|1-0
|Packers
|3-3-1
|2-3-1
|1-1-1
|Falcons
|3-4
|3-2
|2-1
|Buccaneers
|3-4
|2-2
|1-1
|Cowboys
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
|Lions
|3-4
|1-3
|1-0
|Cardinals
|2-6
|2-5
|2-2
|49ers
|1-7
|1-5
|0-3
|Giants
|1-7
|0-6
|0-3
In case you missed our Week 9 picks, you can find them here. Here is today's slate of games:
Early games
Late afternoon games
Sunday Night Football
Monday Night Football
