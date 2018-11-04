More Sports:

November 04, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles bye week Sunday, Week 9

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110418AlexSmith Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles would benefit greatly from a Redskins loss today.

With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up on their much needed bye week, Birds fans will have a stress-free weekend of NFL football. Well, mostly. The Eagles sit at 4-4, a game and a half behind the Washington Redskins, who play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Here's a snapshot of the NFC heading into this weekend's slate of games:

NFC Record Conf record Div record 
 Rams (1) 8-0 5-0 3-0 
 Saints (2)6-1 4-1 1-1 
 Redskins (3)5-2 5-1 1-0 
 Panthers (5)5-2 3-2 0-1 
 Bears (4)4-3 3-1 0-1 
 Seahawks (6)4-3 3-2 1-1 
 Vikings4-3-1 3-2-1 0-0-1 
 Eagles4-4 2-3 1-0 
 Packers3-3-1 2-3-1 1-1-1 
 Falcons3-4 3-2 2-1 
 Buccaneers3-4 2-2 1-1 
 Cowboys3-4 2-3 1-1 
 Lions3-4 1-3 1-0 
 Cardinals2-6 2-5 2-2 
 49ers1-7 1-5 0-3 
 Giants1-7 0-6 0-3 


In case you missed our Week 9 picks, you can find them hereHere is today's slate of games:

Early games

  1. Falcons at Redskins
  2. Bears at Bills
  3. Chiefs at Browns
  4. Jets at Dolphins
  5. Lions at Vikings
  6. Buccaneers at Panthers
  7. Steelers at Ravens

Late afternoon games

  1. Texans at Broncos
  2. Chargers at Seahawks
  3. Rams at Saints

Sunday Night Football

  1. Packers at Patriots

Monday Night Football

  1. Titans at Cowboys

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders (including wins) for the second half of the 2018 Eagles season
110318_Wentz_usat

Transportation

Uber wants to resume testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania
Uber Stock

Healthy Eating

Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit
diy-dried-fruit-pexels

Eagles

Eagles likely to play 'the compensatory pick game' (again) next offseason
110218BrandonGraham

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries
PA Pour Collective at Reading Terminal Market

Election Day

Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day
10182018_Larry_Krasner_TC

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.