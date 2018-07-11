More Culture:

July 11, 2018

Local TV stations are changing frequencies

The FCC has required 1,000 TV stations across the U.S. to move frequencies in the next two years

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Early televisions were hulking, humpbacked things that attempted to conjure programming signals from the air using thin metal sticks.

On Thursday, July 19 and Monday, July 23 three local television channels are moving to different frequencies. This includes WLVT-TV, WFMZ-TV, and WTVE. The frequency adjustment is coming from the FCC’s Broadcast Incentive Auction. The goal of this auction was to clear some of the airways to make room for wireless service providers. Those who didn’t participate in the auction – nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country – have been required by the FCC to change frequencies.

This change will affect those who watch TV for free with an antenna. It does not affect cable or satellite. However, with so many people cord cutting, this modification will affect 77 million people across the country. Once the change has taken place, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box in order to access these channels. Twenty stations in Philadelphia will be affected between now and 2020, with the last change taking place on May 1, 2020. 

Below is a comprehensive list of the stations that will be transitioning and the dates the transition will go into effect. 

Station: KYW-TV – CBS 3   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WCAU – NBC 10   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WDPB – Public Television 64   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WFMZ-TV – Independent 69   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: July 18, 2018

Station: WFPA-CD – UniMas 28   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WGTW-TV – Trinity Broadcasting Network 48   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: Nov. 19, 2017

Station: WHYY-TV – Public Television 12   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 9: March 14, 2020 – May 1, 2020

Station: WLVT-TV – Public Television 39   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: July 18, 2018

This station will change frequencies on July 18, 2018 and you must rescan to continue watching it. 

Station: WMCN-TV – Independent 44   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

This channel has two rescan dates. The first rescan will take place by July 23, 2018. Stay tuned to this channel for the second rescan date. 

Station: WNJS – Public Television 23   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WNJT – Public Television 52   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: Jan. 23, 2018

This channel will move to another frequency at a future date and you must rescan to continue watching it. Stay tuned to this channel for further information. 

Station: WPHY-CD – SonLife Broadcasting Network 25   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WPPX-TV – ION Media Networks 61   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 - Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WPSG – CW Television Network 57   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 - Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WPSJ-CD – Independent-Spanish 27   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WQAV-CD – Independent 26   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WTVE – SonLife Broadcasting Network 51   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: July 23, 2018

This station will change frequencies on July 23, 2018 and you must rescan to continue watching it. 

Station: WTXF-TV – FOX 29   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019

Station: WUVP-DT – Univision 65   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: Jan. 16, 2018

Station: WWSI – Telemundo 62   

Market: Philadelphia, PA 

Rescan Day: April 22, 2018

Some taxes, fees additional.