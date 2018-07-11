Local TV stations are changing frequencies

July 11, 2018
On Thursday, July 19 and Monday, July 23 three local television channels are moving to different frequencies. This includes WLVT-TV, WFMZ-TV, and WTVE. The frequency adjustment is coming from the FCC’s Broadcast Incentive Auction. The goal of this auction was to clear some of the airways to make room for wireless service providers. Those who didn’t participate in the auction – nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country – have been required by the FCC to change frequencies.
This change will affect those who watch TV for free with an antenna. It does not affect cable or satellite. However, with so many people cord cutting, this modification will affect 77 million people across the country. Once the change has taken place, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box in order to access these channels. Twenty stations in Philadelphia will be affected between now and 2020, with the last change taking place on May 1, 2020.
Below is a comprehensive list of the stations that will be transitioning and the dates the transition will go into effect.
Station: KYW-TV – CBS 3
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WCAU – NBC 10
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WDPB – Public Television 64
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WFMZ-TV – Independent 69
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: July 18, 2018
Station: WFPA-CD – UniMas 28
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WGTW-TV – Trinity Broadcasting Network 48
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: Nov. 19, 2017
Station: WHYY-TV – Public Television 12
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 9: March 14, 2020 – May 1, 2020
Station: WLVT-TV – Public Television 39
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: July 18, 2018
This station will change frequencies on July 18, 2018 and you must rescan to continue watching it.
Station: WMCN-TV – Independent 44
Market: Philadelphia, PA
This channel has two rescan dates. The first rescan will take place by July 23, 2018. Stay tuned to this channel for the second rescan date.
Station: WNJS – Public Television 23
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WNJT – Public Television 52
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: Jan. 23, 2018
This channel will move to another frequency at a future date and you must rescan to continue watching it. Stay tuned to this channel for further information.
Station: WPHY-CD – SonLife Broadcasting Network 25
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WPPX-TV – ION Media Networks 61
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 - Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WPSG – CW Television Network 57
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 - Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WPSJ-CD – Independent-Spanish 27
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WQAV-CD – Independent 26
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WTVE – SonLife Broadcasting Network 51
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: July 23, 2018
This station will change frequencies on July 23, 2018 and you must rescan to continue watching it.
Station: WTXF-TV – FOX 29
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Timeframe: Phase 4: June 22, 2019 – Aug. 2, 2019
Station: WUVP-DT – Univision 65
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: Jan. 16, 2018
Station: WWSI – Telemundo 62
Market: Philadelphia, PA
Rescan Day: April 22, 2018