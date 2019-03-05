'London patient' apparently cleared of HIV provides promise for future cure

A London man with HIV apparently has become the second known adult in the world to be apparently cleared of the infection, giving hope for a potential cure for AIDS.

The “London patient,” diagnosed with HIV in 2003, had received a bone marrow transplant intended to treat cancer, doctors say. The stem cell transplant was from a donor with a rare CCR5 mutation that allows HIV resistance in May 2016 to treat his Hodgkin’s lymphoma, USA Today reports.

The anonymous patient also underwent chemotherapy. They took antiretroviral therapy drugs for HIV until September 2017, doctors say. Additionally, the drug regimen was much less harsh compared to that of the only other known patient who was cured of HIV.

Almost three years after receiving bone marrow stem cells and more than 18 months after coming off antiretroviral drugs, highly sensitive tests show the man is HIV-free.

"There is no virus there that we can measure. We can't detect anything," said Ravindra Gupta, a professor and HIV biologist who co-led a team of doctors treating the man, tells CNBC.

This case provides proof of the concept that scientists will one day be able to end AIDS, the doctors said, but does not mean a cure for HIV has been found. Gupta described the patient as "functionally cured" and "in remission," but cautioned: "It's too early to say he's cured,” CNBC adds.

The decades-long HIV epidemic still persists in the United States and worldwide, with nearly 39,000 new diagnoses in the country in 2017. About 37 million people worldwide currently have HIV, and the AIDS virus has killed about 35 million people since spiking in the 1980s, Huffington Post notes.

Scientists who have studied the London patient are expected to publish a report Tuesday in the journal Nature. They also plan to present details in Seattle at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, which began Monday, per Huffington Post.

The first patient to be cured of HIV, the “Berlin patient” or Timothy Ray Brown, underwent two bone-marrow transplants also for cancer treatments, took a cocktail of drugs and experienced serious complications that put his life in danger. At one point, doctors induced a coma. He survived the ordeal, coming out of it without HIV. Over a decade later, he is still considered cured. Treatments that have tried to replicate Brown's result in other HIV patients have failed, until now, USA Today reports.