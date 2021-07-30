Longwood Gardens closes for days after truck crashes into visitor center

Longwood Gardens will remain closed until next week after a tractor-trailer struck the east side of its visitor center.

Pennsylvania State Police said the truck crashed into the building due to a possible mechanical issue, though the cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to Chadd's Ford Live.

Two people who suffered possible minor injuries were treated at the scene and the operator of the tractor-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.



Longwood Gardens said all staff and guests are safe, but the botanical gardens will be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 4. Refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased during this timeframe.