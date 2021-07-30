More News:

July 30, 2021

Longwood Gardens closes for days after truck crashes into visitor center

Refunds will be issued to people who purchased tickets during the affected timeframe

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Longwood Gardens Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Longwood Gardens will be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 4 due to a vehicle crash at the visitor center.

Longwood Gardens will remain closed until next week after a tractor-trailer struck the east side of its visitor center. 

Pennsylvania State Police said the truck crashed into the building due to a possible mechanical issue, though the cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to Chadd's Ford Live.

MORE NEWS: Longwood Gardens unveils $250 million transformation featuring massive glasshouse conservatory

Two people who suffered possible minor injuries were treated at the scene and the operator of the tractor-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Longwood Gardens said all staff and guests are safe, but the botanical gardens will be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 4. Refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased during this timeframe.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Kennett Square Longwood Gardens Closures Accidents Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Jaden Springer highlights, scouting reports and more on the Sixers' first-round pick
Jaden-Springer-2_072921_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved