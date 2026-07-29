Longwood Gardens to host six-course dinner showing how its gardens shape the menu

Longwood Gardens will host "An Evening at Longwood, Featuring 1906," a James Beard Foundation benefit on Saturday, Sept. 19. The one-night event begins in the Ornamental Kitchen Garden before guests enjoy a six-course dinner at 1906, Longwood Gardens' signature restaurant.

The evening highlights how Longwood's horticulturists and chefs work together throughout the growing season to build menus around ingredients grown in the gardens. Guests will begin the event surrounded by the vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers that help shape the night's menu before heading to 1906 for dinner.

Executive Chef George Murkowicz and his culinary team will prepare a six-course dinner featuring ingredients grown at Longwood Gardens alongside seasonal products from the Brandywine Valley.

The event benefits the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit that supports independent restaurants and the culinary industry.

Tickets are $250 per person. Optional wine pairings are available for an additional cost.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Rd.

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Tickets are $250

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