More Culture:

October 29, 2019

Louis C.K. going on 14-city tour, including stop in Reading, Pennsylvania

These are comedian's first road shows since he admitted to multiple instances of sexual misconduct in 2017

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedians Louis CK
Louis C.K. preforms for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct and people have mixed emotions Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports

Actor and comedian Louis C.K. ringside during middleweight world championship fight at Madison Square Garden.

Louis C.K. is headlining his first tour since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017 — and it'll include one stop in Reading, Berks County. 

In an email to his fans, C.K. said he would begin the 14-city international tour this Saturday, Nov. 2 in Richmond, Virginia, and end it in January in New Orleans. In addition to a several shows outside the U.S. — including stops in Tel Aviv, Rome, and Bratislava, Slovakia — C.K. will be at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Jan. 22, 2020. 

MORE CULTURE: Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs

“I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience,” he wrote on his website. 

C.K. has incrementally, and controversially, tried to make a comeback since he admitted that multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him were true

His first time back on stage after the controversy was an unannounced 15-minute performance in August 2018 at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. Subsequent reports about his comeback noted that his comedy material featured C.K. mocking trans and non-binary people and the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedians Louis CK Philadelphia Reading Comedy Berks County Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Investigations

New Jersey woman caught with pot at Russian airport sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Issachar sentenced Russian prison New Jersey

Wellness

Eating one avocado per day can reduce bad cholesterol, study says
Avocado on cutting board

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Food & Drink

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad
Gabi

Food & Drink

You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved