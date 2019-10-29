Louis C.K. going on 14-city tour, including stop in Reading, Pennsylvania

Louis C.K. is headlining his first tour since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017 — and it'll include one stop in Reading, Berks County.

In an email to his fans, C.K. said he would begin the 14-city international tour this Saturday, Nov. 2 in Richmond, Virginia, and end it in January in New Orleans. In addition to a several shows outside the U.S. — including stops in Tel Aviv, Rome, and Bratislava, Slovakia — C.K. will be at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Jan. 22, 2020.

“I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience,” he wrote on his website.

C.K. has incrementally, and controversially, tried to make a comeback since he admitted that multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him were true.

His first time back on stage after the controversy was an unannounced 15-minute performance in August 2018 at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. Subsequent reports about his comeback noted that his comedy material featured C.K. mocking trans and non-binary people and the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

