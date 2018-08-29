Louis C.K. performs for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct

Louis C.K. performed Sunday night for this first time since he admitted to sexual misconduct in November 2017. His 15-minute performance was greeted warmly by a sold-out crowd at the Comedy Cellar in New York, a venue which was regularly shown on his former show, "Louie."

The venue's owner, Noam Dworman, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was at home when the comedian went on and did not know beforehand C.K. would be there. The owner described his set as “a typical set from a guy who's starting fresh and developing a new hour of material.”

But the owner added, “What he didn't do is that he didn't go on and address the issue — he just went on and did a regular set. And I think that was a missed opportunity for him.”

C.K. was accused by five women of masturbating in front of them without consent. After the accusations came to light, C.K. admitted it was true. His show "Louie" was consequently canceled and his film, "I Love You, Daddy" was never released.

While there were some forgiving people of C.K.'s return, including Michael Che and Michael Ian Black, several comedians and stars were upset with his foray back into comedy. This included Kathy Griffin, Whitney Cummings, Judd Apatow, and Padma Lakshmi.

Lakshmi writes, “Not falling for this Louis C.K. 'triumphant return’ narrative after years of him humiliating women who works for and with him.”















