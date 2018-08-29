Louis C.K. performs for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct

August 29, 2018
Louis C.K. performed Sunday night for this first time since he admitted to sexual misconduct in November 2017. His 15-minute performance was greeted warmly by a sold-out crowd at the Comedy Cellar in New York, a venue which was regularly shown on his former show, "Louie."
The venue's owner, Noam Dworman, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was at home when the comedian went on and did not know beforehand C.K. would be there. The owner described his set as “a typical set from a guy who's starting fresh and developing a new hour of material.”
But the owner added, “What he didn't do is that he didn't go on and address the issue — he just went on and did a regular set. And I think that was a missed opportunity for him.”
C.K. was accused by five women of masturbating in front of them without consent. After the accusations came to light, C.K. admitted it was true. His show "Louie" was consequently canceled and his film, "I Love You, Daddy" was never released.
While there were some forgiving people of C.K.'s return, including Michael Che and Michael Ian Black, several comedians and stars were upset with his foray back into comedy. This included Kathy Griffin, Whitney Cummings, Judd Apatow, and Padma Lakshmi.
Lakshmi writes, “Not falling for this Louis C.K. 'triumphant return’ narrative after years of him humiliating women who works for and with him.”
A) You know how many talented women and POC comics are knocking on doors trying to get some time in front of audiences or powerful people in this business? And Louis just gets to glide back in on his own terms? Gosh, does it payoff to be in the boys club..the white boys club https://t.co/hewlglA2a7— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2018
It seems I missed the part when Louis CK “served time”. I just remember him living quietly as a millionaire for a less than a year. https://t.co/Z5STGzpOu0— KB (@KaraRBrown) August 28, 2018
Worth reading https://t.co/n7s6dkPZUF— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 28, 2018
