More Culture:

August 29, 2018

Louis C.K. performs for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment #MeToo
Louis C.K. preforms for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct and people have mixed emotions Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports

Actor and comedian Louis C.K. ringside during middleweight world championship fight at Madison Square Garden.

Louis C.K. performed Sunday night for this first time since he admitted to sexual misconduct in November 2017. His 15-minute performance was greeted warmly by a sold-out crowd at the Comedy Cellar in New York, a venue which was regularly shown on his former show, "Louie." 

The venue's owner, Noam Dworman, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was at home when the comedian went on and did not know beforehand C.K. would be there. The owner described his set as “a typical set from a guy who's starting fresh and developing a new hour of material.”

But the owner added, “What he didn't do is that he didn't go on and address the issue — he just went on and did a regular set. And I think that was a missed opportunity for him.”

C.K. was accused by five women of masturbating in front of them without consent. After the accusations came to light, C.K. admitted it was true. His show "Louie" was consequently canceled and his film, "I Love You, Daddy" was never released. 

While there were some forgiving people of C.K.'s return, including Michael Che and Michael Ian Black, several comedians and stars were upset with his foray back into comedy. This included Kathy Griffin, Whitney Cummings, Judd Apatow,  and Padma Lakshmi.

Lakshmi writes, “Not falling for this Louis C.K. 'triumphant return’ narrative after years of him humiliating women who works for and with him.” 




Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment #MeToo New York Controversies Comedians Stand-Up Comedy Louis CK

Just In

Must Read

Prisons

Pennsylvania state prisons placed on indefinite lockdown after recent rash of staff illnesses
prison strike barbed wire

Sports Betting

Sports betting 101: Your ultimate guide to gambling on football in PA, NJ and DE
082918_Betting_usat

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Food & Drink

Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square
Rosy's Taco Bar

Schools

Philly public schools to close early again for excessive heat on Thursday
Carroll - School District of Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.