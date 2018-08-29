Louisiana university tries to sell e-textbook for nearly $1,000

While college is getting more expensive and book costs keep going up, one Louisiana school is setting the bar for e-textbook pricing a bit too high.

Students at University of Louisiana at Lafayette opting to buy the e-textbook for their Accounting 202 class were shocked when they found out the electronic version cost nearly $1,000. The university responded to the outrage on Twitter last week, but that did not stop students from voicing their frustration. ULL said they would work with the publisher to lower the cost of the e-textbook.

ULL's Twitter account stated, “The $999 price was set with good intentions, though we realize now that we need to explain the rationale behind it better.”

The printed copy was priced at $313, reportedly to encourage students to buy the printed book instead of the e-textbook. The university released a statement on Monday to clarify the intentions behind the cost of the e-textbook.