November 13, 2024

Lego is selling a 791-piece set to build a 10-inch tall replica of the LOVE sculpture

The building blocks model of the Philly landmark is available online for preorder and can be purchased in stores starting Jan. 1.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
LOVE statue LEGO

Lego announced it is releasing a replica of Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture.

A Philly landmark can now perch on top of your mantle — in Lego form. 

The toy company announced it will release a 791-piece set of Robert Indiana's famous LOVE sculpture — which can be found at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, as well as elsewhere around the world

MORE: How Mk.gee, a South Jersey native, has caught the attention of Frank Ocean, Eric Clapton and Justin Bieber

The set is available online for preorder for $79.99 and can be purchased at Lego stores and select retailers starting Jan. 1. It's made for adults 18 and over, Lego said, and measures 10 inches tall by 10 inches wide and 2.5 inches deep. 

The sculpture was first installed in Philadelphia in 1976 as part of the bicentennial celebration, but it was originally put on display in 1970 at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, making next year its 55th anniversary. Indiana made multiple sculptures before his death in 2018

“As a design professional and enthusiast, I have long admired Robert Indiana’s work," Lego Art Designer Mani Zamani said in a statement. "His artistic language has become synonymous with pop-art and LOVE in its many mediums represents this like no other. It has been a personal honour to help bring this iconic and vibrant piece to life in LEGO brick form, to decorate the homes of pop-art and LEGO fans alike.”

Lego has released other sets based on famous pieces if art, including Katsushika Hokusai's "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" and Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." 

Philadelphia is also home to a life-sized Lego Liberty Bell replica that was installed at the airport, and the Franklin Institute's Lego-themed exhibit "The Art of The Brick" runs through Sunday

