More News:

October 08, 2021

Missing Lower Gwynedd teen might be in Philadelphia, investigators say

There is 'urgent concern' for the safety of 17-year-old Alex Shin, Montgomery County D.A. says

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Teen
Alex Shin Missing Source/Montgomery County DA's Office

Joon 'Alex' Shin, 17, went missing from his family's home in Lower Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Investigators say his cell phone was last traced in Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy who ran away from his home in Lower Gwynedd Township has been missing for five days and may have abandoned his car, according to investigators in Montgomery County.

Joon "Alex" Shin was reported missing by his family Sunday and has not been heard from since taking off in his car.

Lower Gwynedd Township police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau said Shin's cell phone was last traced to Philadelphia in the area of 11th and Arch streets on Sunday evening.

Investigators believe Shin might have ditched his car in favor of taking public transportation.

Shin is described as 5'6'' and 175 pounds.

"There is an urgent concern for Alex's safety and physical wellbeing," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "We are asking for the public's help to get Alex home safely to his family."

Anyone who sees Alex or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lower Gwynedd Police at (215) 646-5300 or the Montgomery County Emergency Dispatch at (610) 635-4300.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Teen Montgomery County Center City Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers, Ben Simmons standoff continues as fines begin to hit home
Ben_Simmons_3_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens 11/4
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Grand Opening

Food & Drink

Philly's Pistola's restaurants mourns death of chef Adán Trinidad
Pistola's restaurant chef death

Sponsored

Five ways women can reduce the risk of birth defects
Limited - Pregnant woman looking down at her belly

TV

Queen Latifah praises experience of working with Adam Sandler in 'Hustle'
Queen Latifah Hustle film Adam Sandler

Festival

Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October
Night of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved