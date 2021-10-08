Missing Lower Gwynedd teen might be in Philadelphia, investigators say

A 17-year-old boy who ran away from his home in Lower Gwynedd Township has been missing for five days and may have abandoned his car, according to investigators in Montgomery County.

Joon "Alex" Shin was reported missing by his family Sunday and has not been heard from since taking off in his car.

Lower Gwynedd Township police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau said Shin's cell phone was last traced to Philadelphia in the area of 11th and Arch streets on Sunday evening.

Investigators believe Shin might have ditched his car in favor of taking public transportation.

Shin is described as 5'6'' and 175 pounds.

"There is an urgent concern for Alex's safety and physical wellbeing," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "We are asking for the public's help to get Alex home safely to his family."

Anyone who sees Alex or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lower Gwynedd Police at (215) 646-5300 or the Montgomery County Emergency Dispatch at (610) 635-4300.