More Culture:

October 02, 2018

Lucero is bringing their Memphis rock to Union Transfer next week

The guys (one, at least) still does 'L' tattoos on willing fans

113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg
By Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff
Concerts Bands
Lucero Dan Ball/for PhillyVoice

Fun fact: The group found their name in a Spanish/English dictionary. “Lucero” is variously translated as “bright star” or “morning star.” None of them can speak Spanish.

Lucero brings their Memphis soul and country punk rock sound to Union Transfer next week, and if you want it badly enough, you just may score a tattoo done up by one of the band members. Lucero is touring to promote their new album, “Among the Ghosts,” which was released at the beginning of August.

By many accounts, Lucero has remained a seminal band that has the unique ability to evolve their sound and maintain their relevance over the span of two decades. 

Recorded in the band’s hometown of Memphis, Tenn. by Grammy-winning engineer and producer Matt Ross-Spang, “Among the Ghosts” has been reviewed as some of the band’s finest work to date, successfully capturing Lucero’s signature sound while showcasing music unlike anything they’ve created in recent years. 

The band has built up quite a following over the last 20 years.

Lead singer/songwriter and guitarist Ben Nichols told Dan Ozzi of Vice’s Noisey that many of their most diehard fans still get images of the band and Lucero insignia tattooed on their bodies as an homage.

Nichols said the wildest Lucero tattoo he ever saw on anyone was the photorealistic portraits of each bandmate on a person.

“There was a guy who had, I think around his calf and shin, maybe the whole band, a photograph of all the members,” he told Noisey.

As they have for years, Lucero members still do a bit of their own tattooing. And on their fans – at the fans' behest.

Brian Venable (guitar) is reportedly known for administering half-decent “L” tattoos. As for Nichols, not so much. 

“I’ve given a few, and I finally gave one that was so bad that I decided to retire completely,” Nichols said.

“It was really bad. Like, worse than a prison tattoo. I told the guy if he got it covered up, I’d give him one more, but he hasn’t covered it up yet.”

Lucero performs Thursday, Oct. 11 at Union Transfer. Click here for ticket information. 

LuceroDan Ball/for PhillyVoice

Lucero performs at Union Transfer on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.


113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg

Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff

jenny@phillyvoice.com

Read more Concerts Bands Philadelphia Union Transfer Music Live Music Entertainment

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

It doesn't appear as though there will be changes in the Eagles' secondary
100218JimSchwartz

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Hit And Run

How a Temple student's near-death experience inspired a bicycle helmet that looks like a baseball cap
Rachel Hall Temple graduation

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's three-point shot emerges in Sixers' win over Orlando Magic
100118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Travel

Southwest Airlines flash sale has low fares out of Philly
Carroll - Southwest Airlines

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.