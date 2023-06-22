M. Night Shyamalan teases plot details of his next film, 'Trap'

M. Night Shyamalan has revealed a few plot details of his upcoming film, "Trap," which will premiere next summer.

The movie will be a "psychological thriller set at a concert," Shyamalan said during the Warner Bros' CineEurope presentation in Barcelona this week.

MORE: M. Night Shyamalan sells 90 acres of Chester County farm to preservation group

Little is known about "Trap" — although it is sure to have some signature Shyamalan mind-bending twists. It is dated for theatrical release on Aug. 2, 2024, and the Penn Valley native has described it as different from his other recent projects.

"It's very unusual and very new compared to what I've been trying to do (recently), but I'm feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can't wait to tell it to you guys," Shyamalan told NME.

Shyamalan's 22-year-old daughter, Ishana, also has a movie coming out next year through Warner Bros. She is set to make her feature directing debut with "The Watchers," which is dated for a June 7, 2024 release. During CineEurope, she described the movie as a "gothic fairy tale."

"Trap" marks the start of M. Night's directing and producing agreement with Warner Bros Pictures Group, and his departure from Universal. Under the agreement, announced in February, Shyamalan and his Philly-based production company Blinding Edge Pictures will develop original projects for the filmmaker to produce and/or direct for Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema.

"Where I write and direct is my home," Shyamalan said of the new deal earlier this year. "Disney and Universal, where I’ve made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers, and the impact of the theatrical experience. We all win when movies succeed in theaters."

Shyamalan's most recent film, "Knock at the Cabin," was released through Universal in February. It marked his seventh No. 1 opening at the box office, and — bringing in $54.8 million — further contributed to the more than $3 billion global box office earnings his films have made.

It's not been revealed where "Trap" will be filmed, but Shyamalan often produces his projects in the greater Philly area. "Knock at the Cabin," an apocalyptic thriller based on a Paul Tremblay novel, showcased the eerie Pine Barrens of South Jersey. Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series "Servant," which wrapped up in March, was filmed primarily in Philadelphia.

Shyamalan also made news this month for selling 90 acres of his 218-acre Chester County farm to the Willistown Conservation Trust as part of a public preservation project.