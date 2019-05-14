Fill up on creamy, cheesy comfort food at Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl

Fans of mac and cheese, if you already have plans Saturday, May 25, cancel them. That's the date of the Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl.

Fifteen restaurants in the neighborhood will serve mac and cheese samples and offer drink specials from noon to 5 p.m.

Participants include Lucky's Last Chance, Goat's Beard, Winnie's, SOMO, Cactus, Craft and Bourbon Blue.

General admission tickets are $9.95 and include a 2-ounce sample of specialty mac and cheese at each location and access to $4 featured drink specials (could be craft beer, mixed drinks or wine). Each attendee also gets a $5-off coupon to each location to be used at a future date.

VIP tickets are also available for $19.95. Included is everything you get with a general admission ticket, plus an official Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl T-shirt and your first drink is free.

Saturday, May 25

Noon to 5 p.m. | $9.95-$19.95 per person

Participating restaurants

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.