Fill up on creamy, cheesy comfort food at Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl

May 14, 2019
Fans of mac and cheese, if you already have plans Saturday, May 25, cancel them. That's the date of the Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl.
Fifteen restaurants in the neighborhood will serve mac and cheese samples and offer drink specials from noon to 5 p.m.
Participants include Lucky's Last Chance, Goat's Beard, Winnie's, SOMO, Cactus, Craft and Bourbon Blue.
General admission tickets are $9.95 and include a 2-ounce sample of specialty mac and cheese at each location and access to $4 featured drink specials (could be craft beer, mixed drinks or wine). Each attendee also gets a $5-off coupon to each location to be used at a future date.
Saturday, May 25
Noon to 5 p.m. | $9.95-$19.95 per person
Participating restaurants
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.