May 14, 2019

Fill up on creamy, cheesy comfort food at Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl

Get a 2-ounce sample of mac and cheese from 15 neighborhood restaurants

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mac & Cheese Crawl in Manayunk on May 18 Photo by Jakob Owens/ on Unsplash

At the Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl enjoy a 2-ounce sample of specialty mac and cheese at each participating location.

Fans of mac and cheese, if you already have plans Saturday, May 25, cancel them. That's the date of the Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl.

Fifteen restaurants in the neighborhood will serve mac and cheese samples and offer drink specials from noon to 5 p.m.

Participants include Lucky's Last Chance, Goat's Beard, Winnie's, SOMO, Cactus, Craft and Bourbon Blue.

General admission tickets are $9.95 and include a 2-ounce sample of specialty mac and cheese at each location and access to $4 featured drink specials (could be craft beer, mixed drinks or wine). Each attendee also gets a $5-off coupon to each location to be used at a future date.

VIP tickets are also available for $19.95. Included is everything you get with a general admission ticket, plus an official Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl T-shirt and your first drink is free.

Manayunk Mac & Cheese Crawl

Saturday, May 25
Noon to 5 p.m. | $9.95-$19.95 per person
Participating restaurants

