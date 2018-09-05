More Culture:

September 05, 2018

Mac DeMarco turns Philly crowd’s profane Tom Brady chant into a jam

You can probably guess what the crowd had to say about TB12

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Eagles
Carroll - Fans at the Eagles Public Practice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans at the Eagles public practice on August 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles kick off their Super Bowl defense on Thursday, which means the city of Philadelphia is starting to get back into the football spirit.

On Tuesday, alt-rock dude Mac DeMarco performed at the Mann Center, and the crowd showed just how ready for football season the city is.

In case you somehow forgot, Tom Brady plays quarterback for the New England Patriots. In early February, he dropped a pass in Super Bowl LII, a game the Eagles won, 41-33. 

Here is the crowd's review of Mr. Brady:

(The audio in the video below may only play in when viewing the original Reddit post. Click below to get there. Warning: The language in this video is not safe for work.)

Crowd in philly started chanted "Fuck Tom Brady" at the show last night. Mac and the band made it into a song from r/macdemarco

The crowd was pretty clear in its evaluation of the future Hall of Famer, so DeMarco and his band did what they do best: They laid down a pretty smooth backing beat and let things ride.

The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, while the Patriots kick off their season at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Football, and everything that comes with it, is back.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Eagles Philadelphia Patriots Tom Brady Mann Center Crowds Eagles Fans Concerts

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Food & Drink

West Coast chain Fatburger coming to Cherry Hill Mall
Fatburger

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Lawsuits

$400,000 raised on GoFundMe for Philly homeless man is totally gone
Kate McClure Johnny

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Celebrities

Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing
Bill Cosby

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.