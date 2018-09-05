Mac DeMarco turns Philly crowd’s profane Tom Brady chant into a jam

The Eagles kick off their Super Bowl defense on Thursday, which means the city of Philadelphia is starting to get back into the football spirit.

On Tuesday, alt-rock dude Mac DeMarco performed at the Mann Center, and the crowd showed just how ready for football season the city is.

In case you somehow forgot, Tom Brady plays quarterback for the New England Patriots. In early February, he dropped a pass in Super Bowl LII, a game the Eagles won, 41-33.