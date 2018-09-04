More Culture:

September 04, 2018

'Today' show to broadcast live from Comcast Center for Eagles kickoff celebration

113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg
By Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Eagles
The Today Show Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

NBC's Today Show, including Al Roker (right) and Sheinelle Jones (left) broadcast during the grand opening of Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla. on May 25, 2017.

Philadelphians are invited to show up for a live taping of the “Today” show as co-hosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones broadcast from the Comcast Center plaza Thursday morning in anticipation of the Eagles' first game of the season.

The special event, dubbed the “countdown to kickoff,” will begin at 7 a.m., and later in the morning CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” will air live, followed by “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer,” who will take questions from the people on the street. NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia hosts will join the national crew, who will be broadcasting all day long on location offering exclusive coverage leading up to the regular season opener. 

RELATED: Bud Light's Eagles statue is Doug Pederson and Nick Foles calling for the Philly Special

According to a news release, with the Birds returning to the field for the first time since their historic Super Bowl championship, this broadcast in Center City is warranted for a number of reasons. Not only will these TV show hosts be right downtown all day, they will be accompanied by the Vince Lombardi trophy, the “Sunday Night Football” bus, Swoop, the Eagles mascot, Eagles cheerleaders and countless giveaways, as well as other special guests.

Roker and Jones will begin their live coverage at 7 a.m. The events on the Comcast Center plaza are open to the public and all are invited to show up, proudly display their support for the Eagles and share their excitement for the home team with a national audience. This broadcast will happen rain or shine.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

113016_DeHuff_Carroll.jpg

Jenny DeHuff
PhillyVoice Staff

jenny@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Eagles Philadelphia NBC TV Comcast Center Center City Broadcasts Today Show

Just In

Must Read

Children's Health

Later school start times a dream for teens, but a logistical nightmare for districts
Carroll - Unionville High School Students - ONE TIME USE ONLY

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
090418FletcherCox

Investigations

Windows shattered at Rittenhouse Starbucks at center of racial profiling controversy
starbucks vandalism 1

Festivals

Doylestown Arts Festival returns for 27th year
Doylestown Arts Festival

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Empty seats speak louder than playoff race for Phillies
0903_CBP_Seats_USAT

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.