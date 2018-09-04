'Today' show to broadcast live from Comcast Center for Eagles kickoff celebration

Philadelphians are invited to show up for a live taping of the “Today” show as co-hosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones broadcast from the Comcast Center plaza Thursday morning in anticipation of the Eagles' first game of the season.

The special event, dubbed the “countdown to kickoff,” will begin at 7 a.m., and later in the morning CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” will air live, followed by “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer,” who will take questions from the people on the street. NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia hosts will join the national crew, who will be broadcasting all day long on location offering exclusive coverage leading up to the regular season opener.