More News:

September 03, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts

Now Patriots fans have to use Eagles Super Bowl cups

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Philadelphia Eagles
Brady losing Super Bowl Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Coffee drinking football fans in New England are probably none too happy with their Dunkin' Donuts these days.

The coffee chain apparently accidentally mixed up the Philadelphia Eagles World Championship cups with New England Patriot cups, FOX29 reported. 

Somehow the Eagles cups got mailed to Massachusetts. So now, Patriots fans are stuck drinking iced coffees flavored with defeat. 

Too much?

The company sent a statement to The Sun Chronicle after it caught wind of the mix-up: “We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats.”

Here's one of the cups, posted by a radio station up there.

This mistake seems too good to be true. It's either a pre-season gift from the football gods or an Eagles fan works in the corporate distribution office of Dunkin' Donuts.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl Patriots Dunkin Donuts

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' initial 53-man roster is set, with analysis
090118HowieRoseman

Odd News

Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts
Brady losing Super Bowl

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

History

What is Labor Day? How the working holiday came to be
Labor Day

Shopping

Shop the sales in Philly this Labor Day weekend
Stock_Carroll - Cherry Hill Mall

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.