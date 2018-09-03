Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts

Coffee drinking football fans in New England are probably none too happy with their Dunkin' Donuts these days.

The coffee chain apparently accidentally mixed up the Philadelphia Eagles World Championship cups with New England Patriot cups, FOX29 reported.

Somehow the Eagles cups got mailed to Massachusetts. So now, Patriots fans are stuck drinking iced coffees flavored with defeat.

Too much?

The company sent a statement to The Sun Chronicle after it caught wind of the mix-up: “We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats.”



Here's one of the cups, posted by a radio station up there.

This mistake seems too good to be true. It's either a pre-season gift from the football gods or an Eagles fan works in the corporate distribution office of Dunkin' Donuts.

