Macy's to open smaller-than-usual store in Mount Laurel

Macy's will open a new location next year at the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel, and the store will be smaller than what Macy's shoppers may expect.

Last month, Macy's revealed plans to open 30 non-mall stores in the U.S over the next two years. With stores that are about one-fifth the size of a typical Macy's, the company hopes to capitalize on shoppers who frequent big-box stores at strip malls.

The location in Mount Laurel, one of two planned in New Jersey, was confirmed by Welco Realty Inc., which noted the new Macy's will replace a former Bed Bath & Beyond. Other shops in Centerton Square include Wegmans, Target, Costco, T.J. Maxx and DSW. The Macy's will be about 32,000 square feet in size.

Macy's has already opened 12 of its small stores in cities like Chicago, Boston, St. Louis and Las Vegas. It plans to open 15 by the end of this year.

Marc Mastronardi, Macy's chief stores officer, told CNBC that the new store concept is a response to lagging mall traffic. Those that have already opened have posted better sales results than typical Macy's stores, many of which span several floors at malls.

Bloomingdale's, the higher-end department store chain also owned by Macy's, Inc., operates a similar concept called Bloomie's, which has three U.S. locations.

The small Macy's stores carry a more curated selection of products than the retailer's bigger locations. Mastronardi said beauty products, career apparel and toys have been popular sections at the smaller stores the company has opened thus far.

Macy's is reportedly seeking ways to reach new shoppers and increase its appeal to younger consumers. The retailer historically has been more anchored to malls than some of its competitors, like Kohl's and Nordstrom. The company has sought multiple ways to rebound from economic challenges currently facing department stores, such as higher rental costs and shoppers spending more on essentials like food and transportation.

The other planned New Jersey Macy's will be at the Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, Bergen County. Opening dates for the stores have not yet been determined.

In South Jersey, Macy's has mall department stores in Cherry Hill and Deptford, as well as a furniture store in Maple Shade.