February 24, 2021

Center City Macy's rape suspect caught on video fleeing department store

Philly police say the sexual assault occurred inside a restroom on Sunday; the wanted man later boarded a westbound Market-Frankford line train

Headshot_Tuleya-Edit.jpg
By Jon Tuleya
PhillyVoice Staff
Macys rape suspect PhiladelphiaPolice/YouTube

Philadelphia police say the man above is the suspect in the rape of a woman inside a bathroom at the Macy's in Center City on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. After the attack he fled the department store and boarded a Market-Frankford Line train to West Philly.

The man wanted for raping a woman inside the Macy's in Center City is shown fleeing the store after the attack in a video released by the Philadelphia police on Tuesday evening.

Police seek the public's help identifying and locating the suspect.

The sexual assault occurred after 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators said a 55-year-old woman had been at the department store at 1300 Market St. with her husband when they separated and the woman entered a third floor bathroom.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, had been waiting inside the bathroom armed with kitchen skewers, police said, and then reportedly climbed over the wall of the stall where the woman was to rape her.

Video released Tuesday shows the suspect leaving Macy's and walking out onto the sidewalk on Market Street. Police also published video of the man walking through the turnstiles at the Market-Frankford Line station at 13th and Market streets at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect boarded a westbound train and then exited at the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market streets at 11:54 a.m., investigators said.

Police said the suspect has a thin build. In the video, he is seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt underneath a three-quarter length, black jacket that has words printed in white on the left shoulder; black pants with white stripes on the left leg; black sneakers with white soles; and a surgical mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately. Tips can be submitted by calling texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by completing this online form.

