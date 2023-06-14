Lizzo, SZA to headline 2023 Made In America Festival on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

SZA, whose latest album topped the Billboard chart for 10 straight weeks, and Lizzo, the four-time Grammy Award winner, will headline the Made In America Festival over Labor Day weekend.

The festival's lineup also includes Miguel, Tems, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Latto, Coco Jones, Lil Yachty and a special guest set by rappers Cam'Ron and Mase. It takes place Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

SZA kicked off her first arena tour this year on the heels of releasing her second album, "SOS," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in December. She is currently on the European leg of her tour, but also is slated to play a rescheduled concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 26.

In April, the Grammy Award winner from Maplewood, New Jersey was named Artist of the Year at the Webby Awards presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

Lizzo, a singer, rapper and flutist who has promoted self-acceptance, released her fourth studio album, "Special," last July. The album received positive reviews, but Lizzo was criticized for using a word considered offensive to people with physical and mental disabilities in the song "Grrrls." In response, she changed the lyrics to the song.

Lizzo last performed in Philly in September at the Wells Fargo Center. She previously performed at Made In America in 2019.

The complete list of performers at this year's festival is below.

The Made In America Festival has taken place every year in Philadelphia since it debuted in 2012, with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, curate the festival.

Last year's festival was headlined by Tyler the Creator and Bad Bunny and featured performances by Philly natives Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.

Made In America has generated over $180 million in economic impact for Philadelphia since 2012, festival organizers said.

Two-day passes to Made In America cost $200 plus fees. A VIP pass, which includes special viewing and standing areas, an air-conditioned lounge and a cash bar, cost $750. Early bird tickets have sold out.