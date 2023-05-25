More Culture:

May 25, 2023

Made in America Festival seeks Philly artists to design this year's 'Cause Village' sculpture

The art installation marks the entrance to the events philanthropic hub, where concertgoers can contribute to various nonprofit organizations

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Made in America
Made in America Cause Village Provided Image/Made In America

Made in America organizers are seeking Philly-area artists to decorate the 20-foot-tall Cause Village sculpture that sits outside the festival's philanthropic hub.

Made in America, the annual two-day Labor Day Weekend music festival founded by Jay-Z, takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2-3. Though headliners have not yet been revealed, organizers are looking for artists to help beautify the festival's philanthropic hub. 

Philadelphia-area artists and students that would like to decorate the 20-foot-tall letters in this year's "Cause Village" sculpture are encouraged to submit community-focused designs by Friday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. The art installation marks the entrance to the Made in America's philanthropic hub. 

MORE: Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America concert on July 4

According to the submission guidelines, designs should be uplifting and inspired by causes represented at Made in America's Cause Village – education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, housing, hunger, homelessness, arts and culture, financial literacy, mental health, environmental sustainability, workforce development, social justice and civil rights. Artists also must select one of the letters they would intend to design.

Along with having their work displayed on a large scale all weekend, the 12 selected artists have an opportunity to showcase their work leading up to the festival and be featured at a designated booth within the Cause Village hub. 

cause village artists made in americaProvided Image/Made In America

Local artists pose with their Cause Village designs during last year's Made in America festival.

Made in America's Cause Village acts as the central space for the event's philanthropic causes. Concertgoers are encouraged to take social actions or make donations to the charitable and activist organizations represented in Cause Village. 

More than 56 organizations representing a variety of causes have participated in Cause Village since the festival's inception in 2012. 

"Early bird" passes to the 2023 Made in America festival can be purchased online.

