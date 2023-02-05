Mailbag: Jerry Jones thinks the Eagles will 'pay for their success later'

Earlier this week, we solicited questions for an Eagles mailbag via Twitter. Thank you as always for doing half the work for me. This is Part II of a two-part mailbag (Part I here). This is just going to be a quicky because I have to head back to the airport for the Eagles' arrival in Phoenix.

Question from @ntarnowski: Make sense of this gem from Jerry. 😂

I think that his comments are accurate when applied to the Rams. They most definitely pushed in all their chips to acquire star talent at the expense of long-term roster building. The Eagles did no such thing. I think the immediate rebuttal is that the Eagles have two first-round picks, including the No. 10 overall pick. They also own an extra second-round pick and an extra fifth-round pick in 2024, and there are succession plans in place at a bunch of positions where players might either retire or leave in free agency.

The Eagles should be a good team for years.

Question from @ihatelettuce2: I feel like the most under-discussed topic leading up to this game is how much could the injuries at wide receiver for the Chiefs impact the game plan for each side?

As you're all aware, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this past offseason for a bunch of picks. In Hill's absence, the Chiefs' receivers put up the following numbers in 2022:

Chiefs WRs Rec Yards YPC TD JuJu Smith-Schuster (6'1, 215) 78 933 12.0 3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6'4, 206) 42 687 16.4 2 Justin Watson (6'2, 215) 15 315 21.0 2 Mecole Hardman (5'10, 187) 25 297 11.9 4 Skyy Moore (5'10, 195) 22 250 11.4 0 Kadarius Toney (6'0, 193) 14 171 12.2 2



Hardman is the speedster. He likely won't play.

Smith-Schuster (knee) and Toney (ankle) were both injured against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Andy Reid said on Thursday that he is optimistic that Smith-Schuster will play in the Super Bowl:

“I think he will be able to do that,” Reid said of Smith-Schuster. “He’s in a good place. The main thing is we let (the swelling) calm down. Right now, it’s doing great. So, I’m very optimistic right now. And his want to is all-in there, so we’ll just see where it goes.”

He's their most important receiver. If he unexpectedly can't go, if even if he's hampered by the injury, that'll obviously be advantage Eagles. But it's worth noting that (a) the Chiefs have a lot of playable receivers, and (b) none of them are stars like Hill was. Certainly they would prefer all their receivers to be healthy, but it's not the same as if, say, A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith were questionable for this game.