Nick Foles shouts out Philly on Instagram on fifth anniversary of Super Bowl win

The energy amongst Eagles fans right now is unmatched. The Birds, of course, are on the way to playing the fourth Super Bowl in team history next Sunday against the Chiefs. This Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl win and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion:

"Five years ago today...what a special time... excited for Philly! Fly Eagles Fly!" Foles wrote in a caption.

Foles went 4-2 in his playoff career in Philadelphia, winning three games on the way to the Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season and then following it up with a win in the iconic "Double Doink Game" the following winter.

Even if a new quarterback is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the Birds in Super Bowl LVII, Foles will always remain a legend for being the first person to do so for this organization and this city.

Re-live the drama of Super Bowl LII with PhillyVoice's ranking of the top five plays from the game.

