More News:

October 18, 2019

Eagles' Malik Jackson helping pay for funeral of Texas woman killed by police officer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Charity
091019MalikJackson Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DT Malik Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson will join forces with Harrison Barnes of the NBA to cover the funeral costs of a Texas woman who was fatally shot at her home last week by police in Fort Worth.

Atatiana Jefferson, 29, was killed in the early morning hours on Oct. 12 when a police officer responded to her home for a welfare check. A neighbor had called a police nonemergency line to report that the home's doors were open and the lights were on around 2:30 a.m., according to the Dallas Morning News.

At the time, Jefferson was at home with her eight-year-old nephew, who was playing video games. When she heard noises outside, she grabbed her handgun and pointed it toward a window, the boy told investigators.

Body cam footage showed that the police officer pointed his gun at the window and ordered Jefferson to put her hands up. He opened fire within seconds of the command, killing Jefferson on the spot.

The officer, identified as 34-year-old Aaron Dean, resigned this week and was later charged with homicide.

An attorney representing Jefferson said that Barnes, a former member of the Dallas Mavericks, decided to cover Saturday's funeral with additional assistance from Jackson.

“It was a tragic situation that happened and no one should be killed during a wellness check," Barnes, now with the Sacramento Kings, said in an interview. "But the biggest thing is, anytime someone has to go through that, the last thing you want to have to worry about is trying to come up with the money for a funeral. It’s about the family, it’s about everything they’re going through and our prayers are obviously with them.”

Jackson did not comment publicly about his decision to offer the family help.

Jefferson's funeral is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Dallas and is open to the public. A GoFundMe campaign for Jefferson's family has raised more than $240,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Charity Philadelphia Harrison Barnes Malik Jackson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Anonymous Eagles player (wrongly) believes Carson Wentz is the problem on offense
1520922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Court

Philly bike courier found not guilty of most serious charge in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
1017_michael white trial

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Phillies

Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Celebrities

Take a tour of former Sixer JJ Redick's ultimate pad in Brooklyn
JJ Redick home tour Brooklyn

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved