More News:

October 17, 2019

New Jersey shuts down amusement ride at carnivals across state after child dies at South Jersey festival

A 10-year-old girl was thrown from the Super Sizzler at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Saturday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Rides
Super Sizzler Deerfield harvest festival Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

New Jersey suspended operation of the Super Sizzler and all similar amusement park rides after a 10-year-old girl from Deerfield Township was killed at a Cumberland County harvest festival on Saturday.

The amusement ride that ejected and fatally injured a 10-year-old girl at a harvest festival in Cumberland County has been shut down, along with all other similar rides in use at carnivals and fairs across New Jersey, state officials said. 

The Carnival Ride Safety Unit of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs is investigating the incident to determine what caused Hailey McMullen, 10, to be thrown from the Super Sizzler ride manufactured by Wisdom Rides. The ride, as well as similar rides, will remain shut down until the investigation is complete, the Associated Press reports.

McMullen sustained deadly injuries after she was thrown from the amusement ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Saturday. The girl was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where she died from her injuries an hour later.

The rides at the Deerfield festival are operated by New Jersey company Skelly's Amusements. The company, which has been in operation since 1956, is "absolutely heartbroken" by the incident. "Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual's family and loved ones," the company said on Facebook. 

All rides are inspected before operating, Skelly's Amusements notes on their websiteFollowing the preliminary investigation, all other rides at the harvest festival were cleared. 

The Super Sizzler passed an inspection before it debuted at the harvest festival, NJ.com reports. State inspection records show the ride was in compliance in April. Earlier reports had found it was in need of some electrical repairs, as well as a restraining bolt that needed to be replaced. Missing permit stickers also were recorded. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Rides New Jersey Cumberland County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 matchups to watch
101719BrandonGraham

Marijuana Legalization

What to know about proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania
Marijuana legalization bill Pennsylvania

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

UFC

Philly's Sean Brady, undefeated as a pro, set for UFC debut Friday night on ESPN
021419_Sean-Brady_usat

Saturday Night Live

Zach Galifianakis on Tina Fey during his very short SNL career: 'God bless her'
Tina Fey Galifianakis

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved