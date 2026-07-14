Malvern man who brought guns to 'No Kings' rally sentenced to prison

A Malvern man who brought firearms to an anti-Trump protest in West Chester last year, leading to the discovery of explosive devices at his home, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 37 months in federal prison, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Kevin Krebs, 32, pleaded guilty in December to charges stemming from his participation in the "No Kings" rally held in West Chester on June 14, 2025. The march was held as a protest against President Donald Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark his birthday. The event was part of a series of "No Kings" rallies that have been organized in communities nationwide since the start of Trump's second term.

Krebs was detained by police after a witness reported seeing him leave his car with a tactical vest and a concealed, loaded handgun. Officers found Krebs also was carrying ammunition, a knife and a bayonet under his raincoat. Police later recovered an AR-15 rifle on the floor of Krebs' car, prosecutors said.

Krebs was arrested at the rally after he could not provide officers with a concealed carry permit for his handgun.

When Chester County detectives executed a state search warrant at Krebs' home in Malvern, authorities found an improvised pipe bomb in a garage attached to the property. Bomb technicians discovered the device contained nails and screws, which are used to cause greater harm when a pipe bomb is detonated.

A search of the property turned up six explosive devices, 10 detonators and eight plastic containers filled with compounds used to create explosives, prosecutors said.

Federal authorities took the explosives-related charges into their case, and Krebs pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device. He could still face additional charges in Chester County.

"Our office will carefully review the facts and circumstances, including the disposition of the federal case, before making a determination regarding the pending charges in Chester County," a spokesperson for the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Costello sentenced Krebs to three years of supervised release.