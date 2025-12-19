More News:

December 19, 2025

Malvern man who brought guns to No Kings rally in West Chester pleads guilty

Kevin Krebs, 32, was arrested near an anti-Trump protest in June. Investigators found a pipe bomb and other explosives at his home.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
No Kings bomb Jon Tuleya/for PhillyVoice

Kevin Krebs, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device. He had a concealed handgun when West Chester police stopped him near a No Kings protest on June 14. Later, investigators found a pipe bomb at his Malvern home.

A Malvern man who brought concealed weapons to a West Chester anti-Trump protest — and had a pipe bomb stashed in his garage — has pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device.

Kevin Krebs, 32, was stopped by police on June 14 after a witness reported him leaving his car with a tactical vest and hidden gun. Prosecutors say he was heading in the direction of North High Street in West Chester, where a local No Kings rally, organized to protest Donald Trump's military parade for his birthday, was gathering. A police lieutenant observed an "AR-15 style rifle" on the floor of his car, according to the criminal complaint. 

When law enforcement stopped Krebs on the street, they found a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun hidden under his raincoat. Police say they also found several magazines of ammunition, a bayonet knife, a pocket knife, pepper spray, a ski mask, gloves and an "Irish Republic" flag. Krebs was arrested after failing to produce a concealed carry permit.

Two days later, Chester County detectives executed a search warrant on Kreb's Malvern home and discovered a pipe bomb in his garage. According to the criminal complaint, a Montgomery County bomb squad and an FBI bomb expert ultimately recovered 13 improvised explosive devices and other explosive material from the home.

Krebs will be sentenced March 31. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

