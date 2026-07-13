More News:

July 13, 2026

Glenside man charged with using Jeep to intentionally strike cyclist

Philip Prince, 40, allegedly gave chase after he suspected a BMX bike had been stolen. The biker was seriously injured, police say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Glenside Cyclist Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philip Prince, 40, of Glenside, is charged with using his Jeep to intentionally strike a cyclist on Sunday. The biker, identified as Colin Cassidy, 24, suffered serious head injuries and underwent emergency surgery at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

A Glenside man allegedly chased a group of bicyclists with his Jeep on Sunday night and intentionally struck one of them from behind, causing serious head injuries that required emergency surgery, authorities said. 

Abington Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Meyer Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a car colliding with a cyclist. Officers found Colin Cassidy, 24, unconscious and bleeding from his head, police said. Cassidy was rushed to Jefferson Abington Hospital. 

MORE: Bryce Harper addresses scrutiny over video sent to FanDuel customer with gambling addiction

Philip Prince, 40, allegedly used his Jeep to pursue Cassidy and three others after he suspected Cassidy had stolen the BMX bike he was riding, prosecutors said. Authorities did not say whether the bike belonged to Prince. 

Investigators reviewed video and interviewed witnesses to piece together what led up to the crash. 

Prince allegedly followed the group of bikers in his Jeep and got out of the car to confront Cassidy near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Garfield Avenue, less than a mile away from the crash. When the bikers fled, Prince got back in his Jeep and followed them again down the hill of Meyer Avenue, police said. 

Cassidy had been riding the bike in the street before he steered onto the sidewalk in the lane opposite Prince's Jeep. At the bottom of the hill, Prince allegedly crossed into the opposing lane and jumped the curb onto the sidewalk to strike the back tire of the bike. Cassidy was thrown about 95 feet from the bike, police said. 

After the collision, a juvenile who was part of Cassidy's group entered Prince's Jeep and pressed the ignition button in an effort to prevent Prince from leaving the scene, police said. The juvenile told police he was punched in the face during a scuffle with Prince. 

Witnesses told investigators Prince appeared to be driving as fast as 40 mph in pursuit of Cassidy and did not brake before striking the bike, according to charging documents. Some witnesses recorded video of the crash and its aftermath and turned the evidence over to police, authorities said. 

Prince's Jeep Compass had a cracked windshield and other front-end damage, police said. 

Investigators did not provide any new information about Cassidy's condition on Monday afternoon. 

Prince was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle and related offenses. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Glenside Crime Cyclists Abington Bicyclists

Featured

Visit NJ - Outdoor Dining

NJ outdoor dining with a view
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA rides from the All-Star Game will be free

SEPTA All-Star Game

Festivals

Watch cockroaches race at the Academy of Natural Sciences during Bug Fest

Stock Photo - Cockroach

Prevention

Summer is peak time for fruit — and for fruit flies

fruit flies trap

TV

The 'Task' and 'Mare of Easttown' crossover is finally happening

Mare of Easttown Task

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved