Bryce Harper addresses scrutiny over video sent to FanDuel customer with gambling addiction

Phillies star Bryce Harper responded Monday to controversy over a personalized video that was sent two years ago to a FanDuel customer who was struggling with a gambling addiction. The video has raised questions about Harper's affiliation with the sports betting platform and prompted an investigation by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The 21-second video surfaced last week after the Inquirer obtained a copy of Harper's message to Terry Thompson, a FanDuel customer who bet more than $18.5 million using the platform and lost $1.5 million since 2020. Thompson's gambling-related financial problems are detailed in a federal lawsuit that was filed on his behalf in Philadelphia by the Public Health Advocacy Institute in March.

In the video, which is watermarked with FanDuel's logo, Harper wishes Thompson and his son a happy Thanksgiving. He says Thompson's host at FanDuel, "Bryttanni," had reached out to him to coordinate the message. FanDuel customers who place high volume bets are recognized as VIP customers, making them eligible for a variety of exclusive perks from the company, and the lawsuit says Thompson had gotten champagne and Super Bowl tickets from FanDuel in years past.

"I appreciate all the support through the years and I just hope you have a great day," Harper says in the video. "Enjoy, and we'll see you soon."

In an Instagram story Monday morning, Harper spoke out for the first time since the video became public. He said the video was arranged through his account on Cameo, the platform celebrities use to earn money in exchange for sending fans personalized videos. Harper said FanDuel's use of the video "went beyond anything I knew of or approved."

"In November 2024, someone identifying themselves only as 'Bryttanni' submitted an order through Cameo for a personal 'holiday video for Terry,'" Harper wrote. "Cameo had a separate category for business video requests, and at the time I did not know this video would be used for commercial purposes."

Harper said he was given a script to read, but did not know FanDuel would put its logo on the video and use it as a gambling promotion for Thompson. He said he has no affiliation with FanDuel.

"I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it," Harper said. "Had I known FanDuel's true intent, I would not have made the video. The same is true had I known anything about Terry or his situation, or about any alleged 'partnership' between Cameo and FanDuel."

The Phillies and MLB have not commented on the video from Harper, and FanDuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said last week it has opened an investigation, but declined to provide further details.

In addition to FanDuel, the product liability lawsuit names DraftKings, the NFL, Genius Sports and five individual sportsbook employees as defendants. The suit alleges the defendants were aware of Thompson and another plaintiff's problematic gambling behavior, but still sent them promotions for in-game wagering. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, compensation for damages, attorney fees and a resolution that would prevent the defendants from continuing the alleged conduct.

The video Thompson received from Harper highlights the gray areas that have emerged since the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 ruling that effectively legalized sports betting nationwide. Advertising relationships cultivated between betting platforms and professional sports leagues have played a major role in the growth of the multibillion dollar industry.

MLB's collective bargaining agreement permits players to appear in ads for casinos, racetracks and sportsbooks as long as they do not promote betting on baseball. The league and the MLB Players Association reportedly have been negotiating updates to rules concerning athletes' promotional involvement in sports betting in recent months. The current CBA expires in December.

Controversy over Harper's video comes as he prepares to compete in Monday night's Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.