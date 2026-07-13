Richard D. Wood Jr., the Wawa CEO who brought made-to-order hoagies to the chain, dies at 88

Richard D. Wood Jr., the longtime CEO of Wawa, died Friday at 88.

Wood, a member of the founding family behind the chain, was credited with initiating the store's 24/7 operating hours and leading with a "people-first" mindset, the company said Monday.

MORE: Cleanup efforts continue in Philly after severe storms downed trees, power lines

Wood, who went by "Dick," spent 55 years at Wawa. He became the company's first general counsel in 1970, becoming president in 1977 and CEO in 1980. Two years later, he was named CEO and chairman, a role he held until he retired in 2004. He remain chairman of the board of directors after his retirement and was named chairman emeritus in 2020 in honor of his 50th anniversary with the company.

Under Wood's leadership, Wawa implemented made-to-order hoagies and hot foods and established its Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which allows workers to receive company stock. Wawa since has become the largest privately-held business in the United States this century, with employee ownership making up 38% of the company.

Chris Gheysens, Wawa's current Chairman and CEO, called Wood the "guiding heart and soul" of the company.

"He is the reason why Wawa is the company we are today and why we enjoy so much share of heart from our customers and dedication from our associates," Gheysens said in a statement. "Dick had a profound approach to innovation and business that was centered on people and it's a philosophy we will all work to carry forward. I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn lessons from Dick. He will forever live on at Wawa in all of our hearts."

Wood's great grandfather, George, founded Wawa Dairy in Delaware County in 1902. The company produced and delivered dairy products throughout the Philadelphia region. George's grandson, Grahame, opened the first Wawa Food Market in Folsom in 1964 and urged Wood to join the business after he graduated from University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Provided Image/Wawa Richard 'Dick' Wood, longtime CEO and president of Wawa, died Friday at 88. He is pictured in 2004 in front of a vintage Wawa milk delivery car.

After becoming CEO, Wood oversaw the debut of Wawa's made-to-order hoagies and to-go meal services. With Wood at the helm, the chain also installed ATMs and touchscreens in all of its locations, introduced the Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and expanded beyond the Philadelphia area. He also established the Wawa Internal Care Team in 2008, which operates along its Human Resources to help associates address personal life experiences.

Wood and his wife, Jeanette, who died in 2025, were supporters of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which named the Richard D. Wood Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment and the Richard D. Wood Jr. and Jeanette A. Wood Endowed Chair in Pediatric Diagnostic Medicine in their honor.

Over the years, Wood served on the boards of many organizations including CHOP, the Philadelphia National Bank, Sheetz and Riddle Memorial Hospital. He served as chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores from 1984 to 1985.

"Dick Wood was unlike any other CEO I've ever encountered," Howard Stoeckel, former vice chairperson and former president and CEO of Wawa, said in a statement. "He had a special mix of heart, compassion, empathy and humility that made him a true believer and practitioner of servant leadership. With Dick, people always came first, never him."

Wood is survived by his brother George; sister Elise duPont; children Lisa Wright and Richard Wood and five grandchildren. Wawa plans to offer customers free coffees all day on Monday, July 20 in Wood's honor.