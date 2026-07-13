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July 13, 2026

Cleanup efforts continue in Philly after severe storms downed trees, power lines

Property owners can report damage as the city seeks disaster relief funding from the state and federal governments.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
Schuylkill River Trail cleanup John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Cleanup efforts are continuing Monday after a severe thunderstorm knocked down power lines and trees on Saturday afternoon, including this tree along the Schuylkill River Trail in South Philly.

Cleanup efforts are continuing Monday after severe storms downed trees and caused power outages throughout the Philadelphia region on Saturday afternoon.

At least four microbursts — a localized downdraft within a storm — with winds of up to 60 to 70 mph hit an area about 4 to 5 miles wide in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a disaster emergency declaration, allowing the city to expedite contracts with private vendors, including tree removal companies, in the coming days.

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City pools are reopening Monday, including the one at the Marian Anderson Recreation Center, where a tree fell. The Parks and Recreation department's programs, including summer camps, also have resumed. However, portions of the Schuylkill River Trail remain closed until crews can inspect the damage.

River Trail damageJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

A fallen tree blocks the path along the Schuylkill River Trail.

As of Sunday night, the city's storm response had transitioned from emergency response to a recovery and damage assessment operation, said Dominick Mireles, deputy managing director for the city's Office of Emergency Management. City departments are working with PECO, SEPTA, the American Red Cross and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Approximately 27,000 PECO customers lost power in the storm, but that number has been reduced to 900. The city said 911 calls are down to a normal volume, and maintenance crews have responded to more than 40 downed streetlight poles and traffic signals that had gone out or were flashing. Firefighters have responded to approximately 300 tree-related emergencies and 125 downed wires.

SEPTA is mostly operating as usual, but some bus routes may be detoured due to recovery efforts. The intersection at 56th Street and Lansdowne Avenue has reopened after expedited permits allowed for the partial demolition of a garage damaged by the storm. The T1 trolley will switch to a shuttle bus as work continues at that site.

Residents whose homes or properties were damaged in the storm have been asked to submit damage reports online. More than 100 reports had been submitted as of Sunday night. Property owners may be eligible for state and federal disaster funds. The reports also help officials prioritize recovery resources and document the storm's impact.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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