Gas is cheaper at Freedom Fuel Network stations promoted by Trump. An economist weighs in on the price cuts

For the past week, a smattering of gas stations in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey have rebranded and offered comparatively low gas prices under the umbrella of the Freedom Fuel Network.

The fledgling company has gotten a strong promotional push from President Donald Trump and the White House, offering modest relief to some consumers in the region, but the discounts also have raised unanswered questions about how and why the 25 participating stations are willing to slash prices.

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"They're not going to profit from this. This would not be a long-term thing that they would want to employ unless gas prices across the board fall," said Josh Mask, an economist and professor at Temple University. "You can definitely have a loss leader type of business, but how sustainable is that?"

High fuel costs tied to the United States and Israel's war in Iran have pinched consumers for months. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.88, which is down from more than $4.50 in May. A year ago, the average was $3.17. In Pennsylvania, a gallon of gas now averages $3.99. In New Jersey, it's $3.92.

When Freedom Fuel Network stations offer $3.47 per gallon — a nod to the 47th president — questioning the politics of a lower price at the pump might be looking a gift horse in the mouth, at least on the surface.

Mask believes the sense of mystery surrounding the brand boils down to deciphering the incentives behind it in the absence of information.

"The details are very scant," Mask said. "I don't know the reason behind that or the motivation, but there's not a whole lot of information anywhere that really explains what's going on here."

A trademark application for Freedom Fuel Network was filed to form an LLC in Delaware on July 1, the same day Trump first mentioned the brand on his Truth Social platform.

"This Retailer is taking the lead, and others should follow," Trump wrote. "They are doing this because they love the U.S.A."

Freedom Fuel Network stations that opened July 3 were said to offer $2.50 per gallon, in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, but some questioned their existence based on Trump's apparent use of an AI-generated image in a social media post. Then on Monday, the White House posted a video on YouTube taken from outside a Freedom Fuel Network station in Dresher, Montgomery County.

"When I saw it, I thought it was fake news, but I'm glad it's true," one man says in the video.

A White House spokesperson said Tuesday the Freedom Fuel Network is a private company and that the Trump administration has no role in it. The spokesperson could not say how long the brand will remain active, whether it will expand or how much its prices may fluctuate.

Attempts to reach the Freedom Fuel Network were not answered, and calls placed to each of the stations yielded no insights from station employees. Several of the stations are co-branded Karco or Sunoco shops. An attendant at the Karco station at 3101 N. Broad St. — where the Freedom Fuel Network's brand is now displayed — shrugged and said he knew nothing when asked about the rebranding over the holiday weekend.

USA Today reported Friday that several Freedom Fuel Network locations already have increased their prices from $3.47, citing data from the price-tracking app GasBuddy. A handful in the Philly area were up 10 cents in recent days, while one in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey climbed to $3.89.



A subsidy, an advertising play or both?

If the Freedom Fuel Network's lower prices are being subsidized in some form, there hasn't been any indication of the source supporting it. The White House has denied that any person or entity is providing money to lower the cost of gas.

"We have no evidence that this is a subsidy. Nobody said anything about that," Mask said. "There's a possibility it could be a private subsidy and somebody is donating directly to these gas stations, but it is also a possibility that this is something the stations themselves are willing to do."

The idea that a "silent partner" is funding the discounts, essentially treating them as a marketing program that builds favor with the president, seems plausible to Mask based on how Trump operates.

"This administration is very, very used to having private donations for auxiliary things that I guess the White House can't pay for directly," Mask said.

One example is Trump's promise to privately fund White House renovations, including his plans for a new ballroom.

"This is taxpayer-free," Trump said in the Oval Office in March. "We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents."



Despite the president's claims, records obtained by the Washington Post last month show about half of the estimated $600 million cost for that project — higher than the president's $400 million quote — would be taxpayer-funded. Some of the renovations for the ballroom have received approval to proceed, but the project remains tied up in federal litigation.

In May, Trump and some GOP lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-New Jersey) voiced support for temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax. Democrats, including Brendan Boyle (D-Pennsylvania), put out a gas tax holiday proposal that would have partially suspended the tax during months when the national average climbed above $3.99 per gallon. Congress never has succeeded in passing a measure to suspend the tax, despite many proposals to do so over the years. States occasionally pause or reduce their own gas taxes, as several have in the past few months.

"It's just funny to me that they're targeting 25 specific gas stations and lowering for that," Mask said. "It's like, you could suspend the gas tax. You have to get Congress involved, but if there's a goal of the Republican Party to lower gas prices with the intent of having more positive outcomes in November, they could do this across the board."



The cost savings now offered at Freedom Fuel Network stations aren't unique to the brand. Some gas stations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey now have prices below $3.47 per gallon. GasBuddy, which helps motorists find the best prices, lists several in the Philly suburbs and South Jersey with prices below $3.35 per gallon.

Gas stations typically earn narrow margins on fuel, deriving the bulk of their profits from sales of tobacco, lottery tickets and food at their attached stores, Mask said. For a period of time, stations uniting under a brand with patriotic imagery to offer lower gas prices could be a bet on gaining customers. If they believe gas prices soon will come down, then getting ahead of it potentially buys some brand loyalty.

"I could see them doing that, because they would get all this advertising push from the White House, which has a very large audience," Mask said. "They're not having to spend a whole lot. This is definitely within a typical ad budget for these types of businesses. The payout could be very, very positive for the gas station owners."

Looming mid-terms fuel pressure for positive outlook

The Trump administration's motivation to back the Freedom Fuel Network and encourage its growth appears fairly transparent.

Despite the end of the most recent ceasefire with Iran this week, the administration has pushed back against the likelihood of long-term military action that would prolong the disruption of oil markets. Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20% of the world's oil supply, has plummeted since hostilities resumed. The effects take weeks or months to hit gas prices in the U.S., and as the mid-term elections approach in November, the Freedom Fuel Network could be held up to support the perception that gas prices will keep falling from their high point despite uncertainty in the Middle East.

"The goal there seems pretty clear to get people talking about this," Mask said. "The White House benefits, because it gets a positive media spin, and then if there is a third party helping with this, they potentially benefit by currying favor to the White House."

A number of the Freedom Fuel Network stations that opened in the last week are in Congressional districts expected to be competitive in November. In Pennsylvania's First District, covering all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R) is being challenged by Bucks County Commissioner Rich Harvie (D). Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties and became a Trump loyalist, faces Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock (D).

Decades of data on mid-term elections shows American voters are heavily influenced by their personal economic experiences, Politico reported this week. That can cut both ways for either party, but Republicans may be especially vulnerable to frustrations over gas prices this year. GOP-led districts have residents that tend to drive more, and states Trump won in 2024 have seen higher increases in gas prices compared with those won by Kamala Harris.

A Harris Poll released this week found 95% of Americans think the United States is in an affordability crisis largely driven by high fuel and grocery costs. Among those surveyed, 57% said they think the economy is getting worse. That's up from 46% in February, before the start of the conflict in Iran. The change in outlook has been stark among Republicans. The February poll found 49% of Republicans thought the economy was getting better. That dropped to 27% in the new poll, while 38% of Republicans said the economy is getting worse compared 22% in the February poll.

In promoting the Freedom Fuel Network, Trump acknowledged gas prices aren't falling "as fast as they should be" and thanked participating stations for "stepping up" to help consumers.

"Gas Prices will soon be back to the Record Low Prices Americans enjoyed at the pump before our very successful 'excursion' in Iran," Trump said.

If the president believes that's a fact more than a prediction, Mask said the Freedom Fuel Network primarily serves as a way to start shaping that reality.

"I can see the calculus being that they're seeing oil prices going down, so they know gas prices are going down," Mask said. "Let's front-run that a little bit with some positive stories about the White House helping bring down the price of gas, and then that sort of would dovetail into actual gas prices falling."