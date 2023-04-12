Man arrested in connection to double stabbing in North Philadelphia, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend and a five-year-old girl in the living room of a Tioga rowhome, police say.

Sean Tucker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to a CBS3 report.

On Monday night, police responded to a call about a person with a weapon on the 1800 block of North 20th Street.

A woman and a child were lying on the ground of the first-floor living room when authorities entered the home. Police have not identified either of them publicly and it is not known if the child is related to the woman.

The girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, while the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital. They were both placed in critical condition. There has not been an update on their conditions.

