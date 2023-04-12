More News:

April 12, 2023

Man arrested in connection to double stabbing in North Philadelphia, police say

Sean Tucker was the ex-boyfriend of the 37-year-old woman who was critically injured Monday

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Double stabbing arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Sean Tucker, 28, was arrested for allegedly stabbing that critically wounded a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend and a five-year-old girl in the living room of a Tioga rowhome, police say. 

Sean Tucker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to a CBS3 report

On Monday night, police responded to a call about a person with a weapon on the 1800 block of North 20th Street.

A woman and a child were lying on the ground of the first-floor living room when authorities entered the home. Police have not identified either of them publicly and it is not known if the child is related to the woman.

The girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, while the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital. They were both placed in critical condition. There has not been an update on their conditions.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Tioga Crime Philadelphia Police Northeast Philadelphia Domestic Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

‘Coppélia’ is a high-spirited ballet for the family, set to Angel Corella’s original choreography
Limited - All Star Classic

All Star Labor Classic is April 16

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Hall to conduct study of proposed 76ers arena and its potential impact
Sixers arena study

Sponsored

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Limited - SDP - David

Addiction

White House gives xylazine unprecedented 'emerging threat' designation
Xylazine Emerging Threat White House

Sixers

Ranking every Sixers power forward ever
Charles-Barkley-Sixers)041323_USAT

Media

Franklin Institute digital video series nominated for 'People's Voice' Webby Award
franklin institute webby award

parties

Walk the red carpet during a ritzy springtime party at Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Stratus Spring Awakening

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved