More News:

May 06, 2023

Man dies after crashing car into pole and hitting house in Northern Liberties

At 3 a.m. on Saturday, the 25-year-old lost control of a 2011 Mercedes driving on the 600 block of North 7th Street, police say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Fatal car crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 25-year-old man died after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a pole and house on the 600 block of North 7th Street in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old man died after crashing a car in Northern Liberties on Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a crash around 3:00 a.m.The man, who was driving a 2011 Mercedes, lost control of the car, speeding, and hit a pole before crashing into a house on the 600 block of North 7th Street, according to multiple reports. 

MORE: Former Sharon Hill cops sentenced to probation for fatally shooting Fanta Bility outside high school football game

First responders took the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., Fox 29 reported

Police initially believed a shooting led to the deadly crash. However, further investigation revealed it was a single-car crash, 6ABC said

An investigation by the Crash Investigation Division is ongoing. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Northern Liberties North Philadelphia Car Accidents Car Crashes

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Government

Commuters would pay city wage tax only when physically working in Philly under proposed bill
City Wage Tax Commuters

Sponsored

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Mental Health

A weed-fueled, psychotic break helped inspire new animated film 'Bug Therapy,' a nudge for mental health treatment
Bug Therapy Movie Mental Health

Phillies

Eytan Shander: Philly sports fans have had quite the week
Bryce-Harper-Joel-Embiid-Philles-Sixers_050523_USAT

Music

The man who wrote the lyrics to Elton John's 'Philadelphia Freedom' is heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Bernie Taupin HOF

Weekend

Comics, climbing and so many margs: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Margarita Cinco de Mayo

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved