Man dies after crashing car into pole and hitting house in Northern Liberties

A 25-year-old man died after crashing a car in Northern Liberties on Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a crash around 3:00 a.m.The man, who was driving a 2011 Mercedes, lost control of the car, speeding, and hit a pole before crashing into a house on the 600 block of North 7th Street, according to multiple reports.

First responders took the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., Fox 29 reported.



Police initially believed a shooting led to the deadly crash. However, further investigation revealed it was a single-car crash, 6ABC said.

An investigation by the Crash Investigation Division is ongoing.