More News:

June 28, 2019

Man shot and killed outside Delco court after he reportedly tried to take police officer's gun

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings Courts
Delco Linwood District Court Screenshot/Google Street View

The Linwood District Court in Lower Chichester Township, where a man was fatally shot after he reportedly tried to take a police officer's gun.

A man was shot and killed outside a Delaware County courthouse Friday after he reportedly tried to take a police officer's gun during an altercation with law enforcement officers.

The man was reportedly being escorted out of the Linwood District Court in Lower Chichester, according to the Delco Times, when an altercation began just after 10:30 a.m.

MORE: Pennsylvania bill would create telecommute option for school snow days

What specifically sparked the incident remains unclear. According to CBS3, the man began "wrestling with a police officer" as he exited the courthouse, and "got a hold of the officer's gun." As the altercation escalated, a constable on the scene shot and killed the man.

Early eyewitness accounts on social media would seem to corroborate that report, though exact details are still unconfirmed:

The Delco Times reported that the man tried to flee the scene, and was initially hit with a stun gun before he was shot.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shootings Courts Delaware County Police Delco Guns Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Sixers

NBA free agency rumors: Does Al Horford actually make sense with the Sixers?
050118-AlHorford-USAToday

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved