Pennsylvania bill would create telecommute option for school snow days

Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing a way to transform school snow days into virtual classroom sessions from home.

Senate Bill 440 would give schools an opt-in program that permits "flexible instruction days" when winter weather conditions otherwise justify a snow day, according to KDKA 2 in Pittsburgh.

A similar program at New Jersey's Holy Cross Prep, in Riverside, has successfully utilized the Google Classroom App for high school students on snow days, giving lawmakers confidence that Pennsylvania could develop a system of its own.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signaled he would be in favor of the program as long as schools demonstrate they can provide the classroom experience for students without internet access.

Classroom activities included in the Senate bill include English, math, science and social studies instruction for students at various levels.

The bill also includes language that would allow for flexible instruction days in the event of a disease epidemic, law enforcement emergency, school bus or equipment issues and other temporary circumstances.

If passed, the bill would take effect 60 days from the time of its signing.