May 14, 2019

Pittsburgh man to stand trial for allegedly flushing grandparents' ashes down toilet

Thomas Wells is charged with abuse of a corpse; Authorities say the incident began with an argument with his mom

By Emily Rolen
0514_Toilet Ashes Rawpixel.com/Pexels

A Pittsburgh man has been charged for flushing his grandparents' ashes down the toilet after his mother kicked him out of her house.

A 33-year-old Pittsburgh man will go to trial for allegedly flushing his grandparents' ashes down the toilet after having a dispute with his mother.

Thomas Wells was charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal mischief, according to KDKA. He appeared in a district court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Wells was staying in his mother's home when she kicked him out in September 2018 after the two had a confrontation. Months later, Wells' mother told police a relative had informed her that Wells allegedly had flushed her parents' ashes down the toilet before he left the home. She had kept the ashes in a box in her bedroom.

Wells maintains that he did not flush the ashes, however his mother later said that he admitted he would flush her remains after she dies, too.

KDKA reported that according to a criminal complaint, Wells texted his mother after she asked about the ashes, and allegedly said "Yup, and as soon as you die, you'll be in the s****er, you b****."

