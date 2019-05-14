Pittsburgh man to stand trial for allegedly flushing grandparents' ashes down toilet

A 33-year-old Pittsburgh man will go to trial for allegedly flushing his grandparents' ashes down the toilet after having a dispute with his mother.

Thomas Wells was charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal mischief, according to KDKA. He appeared in a district court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Wells was staying in his mother's home when she kicked him out in September 2018 after the two had a confrontation. Months later, Wells' mother told police a relative had informed her that Wells allegedly had flushed her parents' ashes down the toilet before he left the home. She had kept the ashes in a box in her bedroom.

Wells maintains that he did not flush the ashes, however his mother later said that he admitted he would flush her remains after she dies, too.

KDKA reported that according to a criminal complaint, Wells texted his mother after she asked about the ashes, and allegedly said "Yup, and as soon as you die, you'll be in the s****er, you b****."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.