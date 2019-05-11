Pa. man uses machete in argument over TV remote, is charged with attempted homicide

A Lancaster County man is charged with attempted homicide after attacking another man Friday with a machete, according to police.

Aaron Rowland, 20, attacked a 24-year-old man after the two began arguing over a television remote, per PennLive.

Pennsylvania state troopers were called to the house for a report of a stabbing a little after 2 p.m., police said, and the troopers learned that Rowland and the man had physically fought over the remote.

After the fight in the house, Rowland chased the man outside and, wielding a machete, cut the man’s neck.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a neck injury that authorities called “serious”, per PennLive, and Rowland was taken into custody after surrendering to the troopers.

Rowland is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of an instrument of a crime. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison.

